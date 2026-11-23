USCIS guidance confirms that most lawful permanent residents must wait five years before applying for US naturalisation

Spouses of US citizens can apply after just three years, but face strict conditions on physical presence and marital status

Military members and children of US citizens follow entirely separate routes under the Immigration and Nationality Act

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Most foreign nationals seeking US citizenship must first spend five years living in the country as lawful permanent residents before they can file a naturalisation application.

However, guidance from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) identifies three distinct categories of people for whom that standard timeline does not apply.

USCIS guidance explains the five-year naturalisation rule, the three-year spousal route and separate pathways for military members and children of US citizens. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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Spouses of US citizens face a different clock

Foreign nationals married to a US citizen may apply for naturalisation after three years as a lawful permanent resident rather than five. This shorter path is governed by Section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and comes with several binding conditions.

The applicant must have spent those three years living in marital union with their US citizen spouse, must remain married at the time of filing, and must continue in that marital union throughout the period USCIS processes the application up to the point of naturalisation.

Physical presence in the United States for a minimum of 18 months within that three-year window is required, alongside continuous residence from the date of application through to naturalisation. Applicants must also demonstrate English language proficiency, knowledge of US civics and history, and good moral character over the same three-year period.

Military service opens a separate route

Foreign nationals who have served in the US armed forces are covered by two separate provisions of the INA. Under INA 328, an applicant who has served honourably for at least one year at any point may qualify for naturalisation, with certain standard residence and physical presence requirements reduced or waived.

Under INA 329, which applies to service during designated periods of hostilities, an applicant may face no requirement to reside in or be physically present in the United States at all.

Military applicants must still meet requirements around good moral character, English and civics competency, and an attachment to the principles of the US Constitution, unless specific waivers apply. Under INA 328, the applicant must hold lawful permanent resident status at the time of the naturalisation interview and must demonstrate good moral character for at least five years before filing Form N-400.

Children of US citizens acquire citizenship by other means

Children of US citizens do not follow the standard naturalisation path at all.

According to USCIS, a child born outside the United States can automatically acquire citizenship if, on or after 27 February 2001, they have at least one US citizen parent, are under 18 years of age, hold lawful permanent resident status, and reside in the US under the legal and physical custody of that citizen parent.

Children living outside the United States may also qualify under Section 322 of the INA, provided their US citizen parent or grandparent meets physical presence requirements and the child is lawfully admitted and physically present in the US when the application is approved.

Children of US citizen military members stationed abroad may complete the entire process without entering the country.

US lists clothing banned in visa photographs for applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had a list of clothing items and accessories that visa applicants may not wear in their application photographs.

The rules affect both male and female applicants and form part of the official technical requirements enforced by the US government to maintain consistency and clarity across all visa submissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh