Achimota School 1976 Year Group Unveils Ultramodern Teachers' Court as 50th Anniversary Legacy
- The 1976 Year Group of Achimota School inaugurated Teachers' Court, a newly built multi-storey facility, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026
- The building forms part of the group's 50th Anniversary Legacy Project, marking five decades since they passed through the school
- Video footage of the commissioned facility, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, has circulated widely on social media
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Achimota School's 1976 Year Group has commissioned a newly constructed multi-storey building called Teachers' Court as the centrepiece of its 50th Anniversary Legacy Project, with the handover ceremony taking place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
The facility, bearing the inscription "76 Year Group Legacy", was officially inaugurated before being handed over to Achimota School authorities in a ceremony that drew formally dressed members of the year group.
The building features multiple rooms, bathrooms, and hallways, serving a combined residential and commercial purpose, making it a convenient edifice for the teachers in the co-educational boarding school, which served as the alma mater for top personalities, including the late Jerry John Rawlings, John Evans Atta Mills, John Dumelo, Reggie Rockstone, Dr Patrick Awuah Jnr and many others.
Teachers' Court: Permanent mark on Achimota School
The entrance of Teachers' Court was adorned with black, white, and yellow balloon arches, reflecting the celebratory tone of the occasion.
The piano keys emblem, a symbol closely associated with Achimota School's identity, was also displayed prominently on the building's signage.
The commissioning represents a significant milestone for the 1976 year group, who gathered to celebrate five decades since they attended one of Ghana's most prestigious secondary schools.
By handing the completed structure over to the school, the group has ensured that Teachers' Court will serve Achimota's community for generations ahead.
Popular Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku documented the event, sharing footage of both the building's exterior and an interior walkthrough on Instagram.
The Instagram videos of the inauguration and interior tour of the new Teachers' Court at Achimota School are below:
Mfantsipim School's ultramodern sports complex project emerges
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Mfantsipim School's multimillion-cedi Kwabotwe Centre of Sports Excellence taking shape in Cape Coast, including its planned football pitch, basketball court and eight-lane athletics track.
The project is backed by the school’s old boys’ association and aims to give students and other young athletes better facilities to train and compete.
When completed, it could transform sporting opportunities across Cape Coast.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh