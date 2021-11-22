Nina Atala: Asamoah Gyan's 'Girlfriend' Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Lovely Photos And Message
- Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, November 22, 2021
- Among those who celebrated Gyan was his long-rumoured girlfriend Nina Atala
- Nina shared beautiful photos of Gyan with a lovely caption which virtually confirmed their relationship
Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has turned a year older today, November 22, 2021. Born in 1985, Gyan is 36 years old now.
In celebration of his birthday, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share photos and lovely messages with him.
Among the many wishing Gyan well is Nina Atala, the beautiful lady who has been rumoured to be the former Ghana striker's lover.
In a series of posts on her Instagram stories, Nina Atala has shared photos and lovely messages to celebrate Gyan's new age.
In one of the photos, Nina described Gyan as her beau. Beau is an expression that is usually used to refer to one's boyfriend especially on social media.
Another photo had Nina resorting to the use of emojis. She placed a king's crown and a red heart beside each other on the photo.
See below for the photos as later posted by Instagram blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa:
Source: Yen News