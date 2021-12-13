Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has been spotted having fun as she pampered herself in a new video after visiting Ghana.

Tonto arrived in Ghana on Friday, December 10, 2021, for a promotional tour for one of the beauty brands she represents.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actress was given a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

Tonto Dikeh has been spotted being massaged in a new video Photo source: @tontodikeh

She had so much fun and even removed her shoes to dance with the welcome party. The fun seems to have continued for Tonto and she is sparing no little chance.

In her latest video, the Nigerian star is seen receiving a massage treatment from a young man who looked so excited to be with Tonto.

The video shows Tonto lying on a bed with a white bedsheet covering her underparts while the guy knelt on the bed to massage her back.

See below for the video as sighted on the Instagram page, Sweet_Maame_Adwoa:

It is not exactly known when and where Tonto had her massage session but coming after her recent visit to Ghana, some social media users have suggested it was shot here.

