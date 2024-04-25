Revered National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) moderator Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann has received two coveted awards from the GhIE

The dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has been honoured with two prestigious awards by the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE).

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) moderator was awarded the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Engineering and Research (Academic and Industrial) in the projects and practitioner’s category by the GhIE.

In a heartwarming post on X, formerly Twitter, the University of Ghana, Legon, celebrated Prof Kaufman on this feat

“Congratulations, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences, on your recent awards from the Ghana Institution of Engineers,” the caption on X read.

During this publication, the post amplified the renowned educator's recent achievement had received more than 5,000 views. More than 120 people reacted to the inspiring post highlighting Prof Kaufmann's remarkable feat.

Netizen celebrates Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann

One person had left a comment under the post. See the remark here.

@Prof_Ben2 said:

Congratulations, prof.

