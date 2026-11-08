Ghana Meteorological Agency has flagged reduced visibility conditions across coastal, forest and hilly parts of southern Ghana on November 8

Hot and sunny weather is forecast to dominate much of the day, with thunderstorms possible over parts of the forest belt later

The Upper East and North East regions face a drier outlook, with slight haze expected to persist through the day

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Ghana's meteorological outlook for the forecast period points to a mix of conditions across different parts of the country, with early morning fog posing a risk to visibility in several southern zones.

Ghana Meteorological Agency has flagged reduced visibility conditions across coastal, forest and hilly parts of southern Ghana this morning

Source: Getty Images

The agency said mist and fog are expected in the early hours over coastal, forest and hilly areas of southern Ghana.

Drivers and commuters in those zones should anticipate reduced visibility during the morning period before conditions improve.

Across the country, the dominant weather pattern will be hot and sunny, with clear skies prevailing through much of the day.

However, conditions are expected to change later over the forest belt, where there is a likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall developing as the afternoon progresses.

Residents in those areas are advised to prepare for the possibility of sudden downpours.

Dry and Hazy Conditions Up North

The northern part of Ghana will experience a markedly different forecast.

The Upper East and North East regions are set for relatively dry weather throughout the period, accompanied by slight haze.

No significant rainfall is expected in those areas during the forecast window.

The contrasting conditions reflect the typical weather divide between Ghana's southern and northern zones during this period of the year, with the south more susceptible to convective activity while the north remains under drier, hazy influences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh