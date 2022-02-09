The Manning family's net worth: Who is the wealthiest Manning?

The Manning family has produced numerous NFL players for three generations. Most play the quarterback position in American football. As a result, the Mannings have accumulated a fortune from the sport. This article discloses the Manning family's net worth for each American football superstar from this lineage.

Archie and his sons, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli - The Manning family members who have played American football.

The Mannings are initially from Mississippi State in the Southeastern region of the United States. Archie Manning was the first Manning family member to play in the National Football League (NFL). He spent most of his career playing for the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Louisiana. The world is impressed to see Archie's three sons and one grandson also play football to varying degrees. You can read more about them below.

Profile summary

Family name The Mannings Nationality Americans Ethnicity White Famous for Playing American football in the NFL NFL stars from the Mannings family Archie, Cooper, Peyton, Eli, Arch The richest Manning family member Peyton

What is the Manning family's net worth?

Archie, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli Manning are all multi-millionaires. Arch is the only Manning who plays in the NFL but is yet to make millions because he is the youngest of the five, and his college football career just started. You can check out the net worth of all the five Mannings from the least wealthy to the wealthiest, and a summary of their American football careers below:

5. Arch Manning's net worth - $2.1 million

Arch Manning holds a microphone after signing up with the Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas.

Full name: Archibald Charles "Arch" Manning

Archibald Charles "Arch" Manning Born: April 27, 2005

April 27, 2005 Age: 18 years (as of 2023)

18 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Education: University of Texas, Isidore Newman High School

University of Texas, Isidore Newman High School Team: Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas

Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas Parents: Cooper Manning and Ellen Heidingsfelder

Arch Manning's net worth is around $2.1 million. He is best known as the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, son of Cooper Manning, and grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning.

The football player attended Isidore Newman High School, where he played as a quarterback. While speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, the Action Network's sports business reporter Darren Rovell predicted Arch Manning could earn $10 million during his freshman year.

In his freshman year, Manning played as a starter at quarterback. He led Isidore Newman to a 26-point victory, completed his freshman season with 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns, and earned the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors.

Arch was a top prospect in his senior season. As a result, his family withheld him from press interviews and rejected premature college scholarship offers. He now plays as a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns at the University of Texas.

4. Archie Manning's net worth - $10 million

Archie Manning visits the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Full name: Elisha Archibald Manning III

Elisha Archibald Manning III Born: May 19, 1949

May 19, 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Drew, Mississippi, United States

Drew, Mississippi, United States Education: University of Mississippi, Drew High School

University of Mississippi, Drew High School NFL Draft: 1971 / Round: 1 / Pick: 2

1971 / Round: 1 / Pick: 2 Teams: New Orleans Saints (1971–1982), Houston Oilers (1982–1983), Minnesota Vikings (1983–1984)

New Orleans Saints (1971–1982), Houston Oilers (1982–1983), Minnesota Vikings (1983–1984) Position: Quarterback

Quarterback NFL career end: 1984

1984 Parents: Jane Elizabeth (née Nelson) and Elisha Archibald Manning Jr.

Jane Elizabeth (née Nelson) and Elisha Archibald Manning Jr. Spouse: Olivia Williams Manning (1971 to present)

Olivia Williams Manning (1971 to present) Children: Eli, Peyton, Cooper

Eli, Peyton, Cooper Grandchildren: 9 (as of 2023)

Archie Manning has a net worth of around $10 million. He played in the NFL as a quarterback for 13 seasons, primarily with the New Orleans Saints.

Archie has been married to Olivia Manning since 1971. They met while attending the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

Archie Manning's career summary

Archie grew up playing football, basketball, baseball, and track. He played in the Major League Baseball while in high school. After that, Archie joined the Ole Miss Rebels football team of the University of Mississippi in honor of his brother, Cooper, whose football career was cut short by a rare disorder.

He played for the university for three years as a starting quarterback. After completing his college football career, the New Orleans Saints chose Manning as the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. He played for the team for ten full seasons, went to the Houston Oilers, and finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

After his NFL career, he has been an analyst with the Saints' radio and television broadcasts and worked as a commentator for CBS Sports' college football broadcasts.

In addition, Archie and his sons, Peyton and Eli, host an annual Manning Passing Academy camp each summer, where coaches and college players mentor young players from grades 8–12. The retired NFL star also owns a football-themed restaurant called "Manning's."

3. Cooper Manning's net worth - $13 million

Cooper Manning looks on before the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021, in Clemson, South Carolina.

Full name: Cooper Archibald Manning

Cooper Archibald Manning Born: March 6, 1974

March 6, 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Education: Isidore Newman School

Isidore Newman School Team: Isidore Newman School's football team

Isidore Newman School's football team Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Parents: Archie Manning and Olivia Williams Manning

Archie Manning and Olivia Williams Manning Spouse: Ellen Heidingsfelder (1999 to present)

Ellen Heidingsfelder (1999 to present) Children: Son Arch and daughters Heid and May

American energy trader Cooper Manning has a net worth of around $13 million. Besides being the Principal and Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations at AJ Capital Partners, he hosts The Manning Hour show on Fox Sports.

Cooper Manning's career summary

Cooper played football in high school as a wide receiver and committed to play at his father's alma mater, the University of Mississippi. Nonetheless, he began to feel a sense of numbness in his fingers and toes.

The player was forced to quit the sport after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis while in high school. In support of his brother, Peyton played with jersey number 18 throughout his career – Cooper's old number.

Cooper was a partner of Scotia Howard Weil, an energy investment boutique in Houston and New Orleans, before joining the AJ Capital Partners' executive team as a Principal and Managing Director of Investor Relations in 2006. The real estate company is headquartered in Chicago and has done projects for notable hotels and resorts.

Before Super Bowl XLVII, Cooper hosted a segment called Manning on the Street on The Dan Patrick Show. In 2015, he joined Fox Sports' broadcast team of NFL Kickoff and later became the host of The Manning Hour, which also aired on Fox Sports.

EPSN later aired a film special entitled The Book of Manning. The documentary was about the role in which Cooper Manning played in supporting his two younger brothers.

2. Eli Manning's net worth - $160 million

Eli Manning attends the New York Giants Victory Parade on the streets of Manhattan on February 7, 2012, in New York City, following their Super Bowl XLVI win.

Full name: Elisha Nelson Manning IV

Elisha Nelson Manning IV Born: January 3, 1981

January 3, 1981 Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

42 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Education: University of Mississippi, Isidore Newman School

University of Mississippi, Isidore Newman School NFL Draft: 2004 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1

2004 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1 Team: New York Giants (2004–2019)

New York Giants (2004–2019) Position: Quarterback

Quarterback NFL career end: 2020

2020 Parents: Archie Manning and Olivia Williams Manning

Archie Manning and Olivia Williams Manning Spouse: Abby Mcgrew (2008 to present)

Abby Mcgrew (2008 to present) Children: Daughters Ava, Lucy, and Caroline, and son Charlie

Eli Manning has a net worth of about $160 million. American former football quarterback played in 16 NFL seasons with the New York Giants.

Eli Manning met his wife, Abby McGrew, at the University of Mississippi, where they were both students. After proposing to her in 2007, the couple wedded in San José del Cabo, Mexico, on April 19, 2008. They live with their children in Summit, New Jersey.

Eli Manning's career summary

Nelson is the youngest son of retired quarterback Archie Manning and the younger brother of Peyton and Cooper. Growing up, he loved playing football with his older brothers.

Eli played football and basketball at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He broke the school record with 7,389 yards and 89 touchdowns, and his nephew, Arch, later broke this passing mark.

Nelson played college football at the University of Mississippi, where he also graduated with a degree in marketing. Despite being the San Diego Chargers' first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, the player and his father declined the offer. Instead, he signed a six-year, $45 million contract with the New York Giants.

With a total career earnings of $252 million in salary alone, Eli Manning retired in January 2020 as one of the highest-earning players in NFL history.

In addition, he was one of the highest-paid celebrity endorsers in the world during his professional career. The star would earn $8 million - $10 million annually from promoting brands like Toyota, Reebok, and Samsung.

Additionally, Eli, Peyton, and their father co-authored a children's book, Family Huddle, which tells the story of the three Manning brothers playing football together growing up.

1. Peyton Manning's net worth - $300 million

Peyton Manning was pictured in a suit.

Full name: Peyton Williams Manning

Peyton Williams Manning Born: March 24, 1976

March 24, 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Education: University of Tennessee, Isidore Newman School

University of Tennessee, Isidore Newman School NFL Draft: 1998 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1

1998 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1 Teams: Indianapolis Colts (1998–2011), Denver Broncos (2012–2015)

Indianapolis Colts (1998–2011), Denver Broncos (2012–2015) Position: Quarterback

Quarterback NFL career end: 2016

2016 Parents: Archie Manning and Olivia Williams Manning

Archie Manning and Olivia Williams Manning Spouse: Ashley Thompson (2001 to present)

Ashley Thompson (2001 to present) Children: Son Marshall Williams and Daughter Mosley Thompson (twins)

Peyton is the wealthiest Manning, with a net worth of $300 million. The American former football quarterback played in the NFL for 18 seasons.

He is regarded as one the best quarterbacks ever, and during his career peer, Peyton was among the world's highest-paid celebrities, with an $18 million annual salary.

The former NFL star endorses many major brands and frequently appears in television commercials for brands like Reebok, Buick, ESPN, DirecTV, Papa John, Sony, and DirecTV.

Between NFL salary and endorsements, Peyton Manning's career earnings are a little under $600 million. Even after retiring, Peyton earns at least $10 million annually from endorsements.

Moreover, the NFL legend is a brilliant businessperson and an author. In 2000, Peyton co-authored a book, Manning: A Father, His Sons, and Football Legacy, with his father.

He owned thirty-one Papa John's pizza franchises in Colorado and only sold them on February 26, 2018, due to dwindling sales. In 2022, Peyton invested in Pasadena-based Kitchen United, a ghost kitchen pioneer with over 200 operational kitchens in 20 regions.

Peyton Manning's career summary

Peyton played for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana, as a starter for three seasons. While at Newman, he wore the #18 jersey in honor of his older brother Cooper, who gave up football due to spinal stenosis.

Manning chose to play college football for the University of Tennessee Volunteers instead of the Ole Miss Rebels, where his father played. Later, he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

The player joined the Denver Broncos in the 2012 season and played for the team until the 2015 season. Excluding the year lost to the neck injury, Manning played in 17 NFL seasons.

Eli Manning (L) and his father, Archie Manning (R), visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 19, 2015, in New York City.

What is the Manning family's net worth?

Archie Manning is worth $10 million. His sons, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper, are worth $300 million, $160 million, and $13 million, respectively. Meanwhile, his grandson, Arch (Copper's son), has a $2.1 net worth. All of them have made their money by playing American football.

What is Archie Manning's net worth?

The retired American football player has a $10 million. He is known for being the father of NFL champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and energy-trading businessman Cooper Manning. In addition, his grandson, Arch (Cooper's son), plays in college footballs a University of Texas' quarterback.

What is Cooper Manning's net worth?

The American energy trader/television personality is worth around $13 million. He is AJ Capital Partners' Principal and Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations, as well as the host of The Manning Hour show on Fox Sports television.

What is Eli Manning's net worth?

The former NFL quarterback has an estimated net worth of around $160 million. During his 16-year NFL career, Eli Manning earned a total career earnings of $252 million in salary from the New York Giants. As a result, he was regarded as the highest-earning player in the league's history when retiring in 2020.

What is Peyton Manning's net worth?

Peyton Manning has a net worth of $300 million. The American former football quarterback played in the NFL for 18 seasons. He played for the Indianapolis Colts (1998–2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012–2015).

What is Arch Manning's net worth?

Arch Manning's net worth is around $2.1 million. He is the youngest Manning family member to play American football. Arch plays as a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns at the University of Texas. He is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning, grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning, and the son of Cooper Manning.

Which of the Manning brothers is the richest?

Peyton is the wealthiest, with a $300 million net worth. Eli takes the second position with around $160 million. Copper is the least rich among his siblings. His net worth is about $13 million.

Is Archie Manning a Hall of Famer?

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

When did Peyton Manning get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The former NFL quarterback was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8, 2021, as the only five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Also, Peyton was enshrined into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016, named the 2016 Tennessean of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Archie Manning (L) and his son, Peyton Manning (R), at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on August 8, 2021, during Peyton's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Did Peyton Manning go into the Hall of Fame as a Colt or a Bronco?

The NFL legend joined his father in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 as a Colt and a Bronco, thus making them the first father and son duo to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as players.

Does Peyton Manning own a football team?

He does not own a football team, but his family, the Mannings, was once interested in buying an NFL franchise.

Who is the richest NFL player?

American former football quarterback Roger Thomas Staubach is the richest NFL player ever, with a $600 million net worth. He played for the Dallas Cowboys in eleven NFL seasons. Fans nicknamed the quarterback "Roger the Dodger," "Captain America," and "Captain Comeback."

Who is the richest quarterback in the NFL in 2023?

Joe Burrow became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL after signing a five-year contract of $275 million with the Cincinnati Bengals in September 2023. On average, he will be paid $55 million per season.

A glimpse at the Manning family's net worth shows Peyton is the wealthiest in this family. Together with his brother Eli and his father Archie, they have made a fortune by playing in the NFL. Although Copper, the eldest Manning brother, did not further his football career after high school, his passion for the sport is evident in his current career as a TV host.

