Ghana's Rent Act restricts landlords from demanding excessive advance rent payments from tenants

The Rent Control Department has announced plans to intensify enforcement against landlords who violate rental laws

Here is how tenants who have paid one or two years' rent can report landlords and seek assistance

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Ghanaians who have paid one or two years' rent in advance may have grounds to challenge excessive demands under Ghana's existing rental laws.

Rent Control in Ghana: How to report landlords who demand more than 6 months' rent. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Rent Control Department is preparing to intensify enforcement against landlords who demand advance payments beyond the limits permitted by law.

Here is what the law says about advance rent in Ghana and how tenants can report landlords who breach the regulations.

The development follows an announcement by Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku that 2,000 personnel are expected to be deployed in the first quarter of 2027 to enforce Ghana's rental laws.

Speaking on JoyNews Prime on October 28, 2026, Mr Opoku said the proposed task force, known as Yellow Yellow, would strengthen compliance after months of public education.

"Now there’s a standby 2,000 rent task force called Yellow Yellow," he stated.

The announcement comes amid longstanding concerns about landlords demanding one or two years' rent upfront, leaving prospective tenants struggling to secure accommodation.

What Ghana's rent law says

Under Section 25(5) of the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), as amended, a landlord cannot demand more than six months' rent in advance as a condition for granting, renewing or continuing a tenancy exceeding six months.

For monthly or shorter tenancies, the law prohibits advance demands exceeding one month's rent.

For example, where a property costs GH₵2,000 monthly, six months' rent amounts to GH₵12,000, while one year costs GH₵24,000.

Demanding the higher amount as a condition for granting a tenancy exceeding six months would breach the statutory advance-payment limit.

The law makes excessive advance demands an offence, with landlords potentially facing penalties upon conviction.

However, tenants should understand that paying more than six months' rent does not automatically mean they are entitled to an immediate refund.

The circumstances surrounding the payment, the tenancy agreement and the landlord's demands must be considered when determining the appropriate remedy.

How tenants can report landlords

Ghanaians who encounter excessive advance rent demands can lodge complaints with the Rent Control Department.

In June 2026, Commissioner Frederick Opoku urged prospective tenants to collect evidence against landlords who demand more than the lawful advance.

Tenants preparing complaints should preserve their tenancy agreements, payment receipts, bank or mobile money transaction records and messages showing the amounts requested.

They should also provide the landlord's name, contact details and the location of the property.

The complaint can then be presented to the Rent Control office responsible for the area for assessment and assistance.

According to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, the Rent Control Department can be contacted through:

Telephone: 0302 670 406 / 0302 670 399 / 0278331950

Email: rentcontroldepart@gmail.com

Accra office: Behind the Ghana Health Service Head Office.

The department assists landlords and tenants with rental disputes through education and reconciliation, while alleged offences may require further legal proceedings.

Tenants who have already made substantial advance payments should seek guidance from the department before demanding reimbursement or taking other action.

The planned enforcement operation in 2027 is expected to put greater pressure on landlords to comply with Ghana's existing rent regulations.

How the rent-to-own programme works

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can rent residential properties and eventually become homeowners through a government-backed housing programme.

The National Homeownership Fund's Rent-to-Own Scheme targets low- and middle-income earners who cannot afford to purchase houses outright.

More than 200 workers had benefited from the initiative by the end of 2024, with officials announcing plans to expand access.

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Source: YEN.com.gh