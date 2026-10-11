Seven contestants remain in Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 as the competition heads into its final weeks before the October 18 grand finale

Lamiley of Greater Accra has collected multiple Star Performer awards across several episodes, making her one of the most decorated queens so far

The GMB@20 winner stands to receive a car, GH¢200,000, a master's scholarship, a gold jewellery set, and a chance to represent Ghana at Miss Earth

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Ghana's Most Beautiful is entering its most intense phase yet, with seven queens still standing and a grand finale locked in for October 18, 2026.

Greater Accra's Lamiley and Volta Region's Sessinam slay in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

The competition, marking its 20th anniversary as GMB@20, has put contestants through rigorous challenges spanning culture, fashion, tourism, historical storytelling and regional identity.

Weekly awards have given the clearest indication of who is hitting their stride, though award wins and public votes are two very different things.

2026 GMB winner: Greater Accra Lamiley wins over fans

Greater Accra's Lamiley has been the most decorated contestant based on available reports.

She picked up Star Performer recognition during the fashion and traditional delicacy stages, won Best Costume on Traditional Delicacy Night, claimed Star Performer again during the historical figures episode in September, and was named Kivo Woman of the Week on One Africa Night.

Her versatility across categories has made her a notable name in conversations around the competition.

The Instagram video is below:

2026 GMB winner: Volta Region's Sessinam determined to make history

Volta Region's Sessinam has also built a strong case, earning Star Performer on Rhythms of Our Land Night, Most Eloquent on Traditional Delicacy Night, and Star Performer again during the Destination Ghana tourism stage.

Off the stage, the Volta Regional Minister pledged GH¢10,000 to back her campaign, making her the contestant with the most documented institutional support.

Bono Region's Nana Konadu came on strong in the later rounds, winning Best Model of the Night on Fashion Night and Star Performer on One Africa Night, where she represented Côte d'Ivoire with a presentation covering culture, food, history and tourism.

The Instagram video is below:

2026 GMB: Upper East Region's Ayinboma working for top 3 spot

Upper East Region's Ayinboma has shown consistency across multiple categories, earning Best Model on Fashion Night, Best Costume on Destination Ghana Night, and Most Eloquent on One Africa Night — a range of awards that points to well-rounded stage ability.

The Instagram video is below:

Ashanti Region's Ampomaa impresses judges with her performance

Ashanti Region's Ampomaa won Kivo Woman of the Week on Destination Ghana Night and has leaned heavily into her region's identity, incorporating Kente, traditional cuisine and Lake Bosomtwe into her presentations.

Western North Region's Tiwaa took Best Costume on Rhythms of Our Land Night and Most Eloquent on Destination Ghana Night, while also delivering a well-received presentation on Cameroon during One Africa Night.

The Western Region's Arhinmaa won Best Costume on One Africa Night with an Egypt-themed presentation drawing on ancient history and Nubian culture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh