Parts of Ghana's coastal and forest zones are set to experience mist and fog patches during the early hours of November 7, reducing visibility

Residents in southern Ghana should brace for possible thunderstorms and rainfall from late afternoon into the evening

The Upper Regions face hazy conditions throughout the day, with motorists urged to exercise caution on the roads

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Mist and fog patches are forecast for coastal and forest areas of Ghana during the early hours of Saturday, November 7, with conditions expected to significantly reduce visibility for motorists and road users.

The morning outlook points to partly cloudy skies across most of the country, with sunshine expected to dominate as the day advances.

Despite the generally fair daytime conditions, the forecast carries notable warnings for specific regions.

GMet issues a mixed weather forecast as mist, fog and thunderstorms loom across Ghana on November 7, 2026. Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola.

Source: Getty Images

Southern Ghana to face thunderstorms and rain

Residents in southern Ghana face a heightened risk of localised thunderstorms and rainfall from late afternoon into the evening, according to the Ghana Meteoroligical Service.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to become favourable for isolated rain-producing clouds during this window, meaning outdoor activities could be disrupted at short notice.

Communities in the southern sector are advised to factor in the likelihood of rainfall when making plans for later in the day, even if morning conditions appear calm.

Below is GMet's weather update for November 7, as shared on X:

Hazy skies for the upper regions

In the Upper East and Upper West Regions, slightly hazy conditions are expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

The reduced atmospheric clarity poses particular challenges for travellers on the road during daylight hours.

Authorities are urging motorists in fog-affected areas to switch on appropriate lights, reduce their speed and maintain safe following distances.

The combination of morning fog in coastal and forest zones and hazy conditions in the north means that road safety remains a concern across multiple parts of the country simultaneously.

Ghana's weather at the end of the rainy seasons typically alternates between morning mist, afternoon sunshine and evening thunderstorms, producing changeable conditions that can shift quickly across regions.

Saturday's forecast reflects this familiar pattern, with the country's diverse climatic zones each presenting their own set of challenges through the course of the day.

GMet forecasted thunderstorms on November 6

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of the inland, middle and transition zones later in the day.

Meanwhile, hazy conditions are expected in the far north, with early morning mist or fog likely over forested and mountainous areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh