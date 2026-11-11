At least three people died following a confrontation between residents, suspected illegal miners and NAIMOS anti-galamsey

The incident broke out on Wednesday afternoon when a group attempted to stop NAIMOS officers from moving seized excavators out of the area

Residents reportedly blocked roads and pelted personnel vehicles with stones, shattering windscreens, before the situation turned fatal

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Three people have reportedly died following a violent confrontation between residents, suspected illegal miners and personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) at Manso Keniago in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people have reportedly died following a violent confrontation between residents, suspected illegal miners and personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat. Credit: MLNR

Source: Facebook

The incident began when a group comprising residents and suspected galamsey operators moved to obstruct NAIMOS personnel who were in the area to track and retrieve excavators that had earlier been seized in an anti-illegal mining operation.

According to preliminary accounts, the group set up a blockade on the road to prevent the personnel from transporting the equipment away from the community.

Members of the crowd then hurled stones at the personnel's vehicles, with some windscreens shattered as a result of the attack.

3News reported the precise circumstances under which the deaths occurred have not been established.

It remained unclear at the time of reporting whether the victims were residents, suspected illegal miners, or members of the NAIMOS team, and no official account of the sequence of events leading to the deaths had been released.

Key Details Still Emerging

The identities of the deceased had not been disclosed as of the time of publication.

The full extent of injuries sustained by others involved in the confrontation, as well as the nature of any response by security personnel, also remained unknown.

Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement on the incident, and further details are expected as investigations into the matter progress.

Manso Keniago sits within the Ashanti Region, one of several areas in Ghana where tensions between anti-galamsey enforcement units and local communities have repeatedly flared in recent years over the removal of mining equipment and the displacement of illegal mining activity.

Three die in a galamsey pit at Odumase-Santenso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three young people have lost their lives after an illegal mining pit collapsed on them at Odumase-Santenso in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, claiming the lives of two women and one man, all believed to be between 21 and 25 years old.

The Caretaker Assembly Member for the area and Assembly Member for the Bomeriso Electoral Area, Isaac Kyei Andoh, told Accra-based Citi News that residents contacted him shortly after the pit gave way, and he immediately coordinated a rescue response.

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Source: YEN.com.gh