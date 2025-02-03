Meet the Maine Cabin Masters cast and where they are now
Maine Cabin Masters is a hit reality TV series that follows a team of five skilled builders and designers as they renovate and restore cabins in the state of Maine. They have gained a devoted fan base for their projects and friendships. Explore the lives of the Main Cabin Masters cast and see where they are now.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Maine Cabin Masters cast
- Where are the Maine Cabin Masters cast members now?
- What is the Maine Cabin Masters show about?
- Who are the Maine Cabin Masters cast members?
- Why are Maine Cabin Masters moving to Italy?
- Is Brad still with Maine Cabin Masters?
- Are Ryan and Ashley married on the Maine Cabin Masters show?
- Is Chase Morrill still married?
Key takeaways
- The Maine Cabin Masters cast comprises five main members.
- The show premiered on the Magnolia Network (formerly known as DIY Network) on 2 January 2017.
- The show ran for 10 seasons with over 160 episodes.
- Chase Morrill is the team leader.
- In 2024, they released a spin-off, Maine Cabin Masters: Building Italy, where they renovated an old property in Italy into a dream vacation home.
The Maine Cabin Masters cast
The main cast members in the series are Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, Ryan Eldridge, Mathew Dix, and Jared Baker. Typically, each episode begins with Chase presenting the rest of the crew with a cabin. A timeline and budget are set, and the group embarks on the restoration process. Here is a look at each member:
1. Chase Morrill
- Full name: Chase Morrill
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 25 December 1977
- Place of birth: Augusta, Maine, United States of America
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)
Chase Morrill is often portrayed as the show's team leader and arguably the most popular character on set. He is a skilled American home builder and reality TV personality. On the show, he owns the Kennebec Cabin Company, a professional property management company.
What are the Maine Cabin Masters doing now? In 2023, Chase bought a historic property in a remote village in Italy's Molise region.
This project is documented in the spinoff series Maine Cabin Masters: Building Italy, in which Chase, his wife Sarah, their four children, and the Maine Cabin Masters crew restore the old structure into a home for Chase and his family.
2. Ashley Morrill
- Full name: Ashley Morrill Eldridge
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 27 January 1976
- Place of birth: Orono, Maine, United States of America
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2025)
Ashley Morrill, Chase's sister, is one of the original cast members of Maine Cabin Masters. She is an American reality television star, interior decorator, and graphic designer.
She offers her design skills to the team, ensuring that every makeover is both functional and visually appealing. Not only that but she is also tasked with choosing the paint jobs for the renovated cabins.
Ashley played a key role in the Italy renovation project, using her skills to overcome the hurdles of renovating a centuries-old property abroad. In 2023, she launched Rustic County, a beautiful new home décor line inspired by her love for florals, nature, and the beauty of Maine.
3. Ryan Eldridge
- Full name: Ryan Eldridge
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 7 November 1974
- Place of birth: Gardiner, Maine, United States
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)
Ryan Eldridge is Ashley Morrill's husband. He is an American carpenter, reality TV personality and the foreman for the Kennebec Cabin Company.
Eldridge adds extensive building and renovation expertise to the show, occasionally serving as the leader on various projects. He is also a co-host of the From the Woodshed podcast, together with Chase Morrill, where they discuss construction and life in Maine, and answer fan questions.
4. Jared 'Jedi' Baker
- Full name: Jared Baker
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20 December 1978
- Place of birth: Gardiner, Maine, United States of America
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)
Jared Baker, popularly known as Jedi, is an American home renovator and reality TV personality. He was born and raised in Gardiner, Maine.
He has been a Maine Cabin Masters cast member since its inception and has been a regular member since.
5. Matthew 'Dixie' Dix
- Full name: Matthew Dix
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 13 April 1973
- Place of birth: Augusta, Maine, United States of America
- Age: 51 years old (as of January 2025)
Matthew Dix, popularly known as Dixie on the show, is another primary member of the Maine Cabin Masters cast. He is an American master carpenter whose craftsmanship is integral to the crew's success.
Dixie is a longtime friend of the Morrill family and is often depicted as quite interesting and mysterious. He was also part of the crew in Italy, applying his skills to the unique demands of European architecture.
Where are the Maine Cabin Masters cast members now?
As of January 2025, the Maine Cabin Masters cast continues to work on restoration projects. They recently completed a special renovation for Pine Tree Camp's 80th anniversary, demonstrating their dedication to community-focused projects. This episode is scheduled to air on 3 February 2025.
What is the Maine Cabin Masters show about?
The Magnolia Network reality television show chronicles the renovation and restoration of cabins in Maine.
Who are the Maine Cabin Masters cast members?
The main cast members of the series include Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill, Ryan Eldridge, Jared Baker, and Matthew Dix.
Why are Maine Cabin Masters moving to Italy?
The crew went to Italy to film a spinoff series called Maine Cabin Masters: Building Italy where they renovated a vacation home for Chase Morrill and his family.
Is Brad still with Maine Cabin Masters?
No, he left the show in 2023. According to IMDb, he appeared in 59 episodes of the show by the time of leaving.
Are Ryan and Ashley married on the Maine Cabin Masters show?
Yes, the two are married.
Is Chase Morrill still married?
Chase is still married to Sarah Morrill and they share four children.
Why was the cast of Maine Cabin Masters sued by the government? The crew allegedly violated lead-based paint safety requirements when restoring buildings built before 1978, when the EPA banned its use in the United States.
The Maine Cabin Masters cast comprises five skilled home builders and designers. The team works together, taking on new and challenging cabin renovation projects across Maine and abroad.
