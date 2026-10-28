Building permits are required before Ghanaians begin constructing houses and other structures

Permit charges differ across district assemblies, with costs depending on the proposed development

Property owners who build without approval risk fines, stop-work notices and possible demolition

Ghanaians planning to construct their own houses must obtain the necessary building permits before beginning work, regardless of whether they are putting up a small residential property or a larger building.

Building permit fees in Ghana: Charges and penalties explained. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Apart from purchasing land, cement, blocks and roofing materials, prospective homeowners must budget for building approval fees and the documents required by their local assemblies.

Under Ghana's land use and spatial planning regulations, district assemblies are responsible for issuing development permits, which cover planning approval and building permission.

The charges are not uniform across the country, as each assembly determines its fees through its annual fee-fixing resolution.

Building permit fees in Ghana

A review of the Ga West Municipal Assembly's published 2026 fee-fixing document provides an example of the charges property owners may encounter.

The document, which is labelled as a draft, lists GH¢200 for a building permit application form, GH¢250 for a residential building jacket and GH¢100 for checking a site plan.

It also contains separate residential development fees according to building categories and the number of storeys.

Description Listed amount Building permit application form GH¢200 Residential building jacket GH¢250 Checking of site plan GH¢100 Residential submission fee GH¢100 per bedroom Single-storey, Class B development fee GH¢632.50 Single-storey, Class A development fee GH¢822.25 Two-storey, Class A development fee GH¢1,012 Three-storey, Class A development fee GH¢1,138.50

Source: Ga West Municipal Assembly's published draft 2026 fee-fixing resolution. These are individual listed charges, not a complete permit quotation or nationally applicable fees.

The schedule also lists a building permit rate calculated at 0.63% of the cost of development.

Consequently, homeowners should request an official assessment from their respective assemblies rather than assuming that one published figure covers the entire approval process.

How to obtain a building permit

According to the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), applicants must submit their documents to the Physical Planning Department of the district assembly where the land is situated.

Common requirements include evidence of land ownership, completed application forms, architectural drawings and other technical documents relevant to the development.

Additional structural, environmental, fire safety and soil assessment reports may also be required, depending on the project.

After submission and payment of processing charges, officials examine the application, inspect the proposed site and determine whether the project meets planning requirements.

LUSPA's guidelines specify a 30-day processing period for applications that satisfy the requirements, although some assembly service pages indicate longer administrative timelines.

Successful applicants must pay the approved permit fee before collecting their documents. Development permits generally remain valid for five years, after which renewal is required if construction has not been completed.

Importantly, paying a processing fee does not automatically authorise construction.

The Ho Municipal Assembly cautions:

"Receipt issued as payment for the processing fee is NOT a Building Permit."

Homeowners who begin construction without approval risk enforcement action, including financial penalties and stop-work orders. Unauthorised structures may also face demolition following the applicable legal procedures.

Prospective builders are therefore encouraged to verify their land documents, obtain an official fee quotation and secure approval before commencing construction.

Land registration fees in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Lands Commission lists the first land registration fees between GH¢1,148 and GH¢1,178 per acre or part thereof.

Ghanaians registering land may face additional charges for searches, documentation, inspections and stamp duty.

The actual cost depends on the land's size, location, ownership status and registration requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh