Three people died after an illegal mining pit caved in at Odumase-Santenso in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality on Friday, August 7, 2026

The victims, two women and one man aged between 21 and 25, were engaged in 'one-man' mining when the pit collapsed at around 4:00 p.m.

Rescue efforts were hampered after a backhoe developed a fault, forcing residents to manually dig through the collapsed pit to recover the bodies

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Three young people have lost their lives after an illegal mining pit collapsed on them at Odumase-Santenso in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Three young people, aged 21-25, die in an illegal mining pit collapse in Odumase-Santenso, intesifying concerns about dangerous mining practices. Image credit: VOA, Adomonline

Source: UGC

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, claiming the lives of two women and one man, all believed to be between 21 and 25 years old.

The Caretaker Assembly Member for the area and Assembly Member for the Bomeriso Electoral Area, Isaac Kyei Andoh, told Accra-based Citi News that residents contacted him shortly after the pit gave way, and he immediately coordinated a rescue response.

He then notified the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), and arrangements were made to bring in a backhoe to extract those trapped underground.

The equipment, however, developed a mechanical fault and could not be deployed.

A privately owned backhoe was arranged as an alternative, but by the time it reached the scene, residents had already taken matters into their own hands and dug through the rubble to recover the three bodies.

Bodies retrieved as darkness fell over Odumase-Santenso

According to Mr Andoh, the bodies were brought to the surface between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Traditional rites were observed at the scene before the remains were transported to the mortuary.

"I got a call around 4 pm two days ago about the pit collapse. We mobilised a vehicle to release the bodies from the pit. The chiefs performed some rites before the three bodies were sent to the mortuary. The deceased include two women and a man, aged between 21 and 25 years. The pit caved in and killed them," Mr Andoh said.

Dangers of "one-man" illegal mining persist

The victims were said to be engaged in what is commonly referred to as "one-man" mining, a hazardous and unlawful form of artisanal mining in which individuals dig deep, unsupported pits using makeshift tools in search of gold deposits.

The incident has reignited urgent concerns about the human cost of unregulated galamsey activities in the municipality, particularly the growing number of young lives being lost to the practice.

The Instagram post confirming the tragic demise of the three young people is below.

NDC executives investigated over galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in galamsey activities.

The probe sought to uncover the extent of their role and identify others implicated in a report, the EOCO was tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

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Source: YEN.com.gh