Benjamin Nketsiah, the 2020 PRESEC NSMQ Champion, was selected as a member of the Homecoming Court at Michigan State University in the US

The Ghanaian student made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2026, during his final year at MSU

Nketsiah credited God and his Spartan community as fans and followers flooded his post with congratulatory messages

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Benjamin Nketsiah, the standout student who helped the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, clinch the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship, has added another remarkable achievement to his name.

PRESEC NSMQ 2020 champion Benjamin Nketsiah receives a top honour at Michigan State University. Photo source: @nsmqghana, @_benjie_n

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian scholar has been selected as a member of the Homecoming Court, one of the highest student honours given to 10 to 12 graduating seniors yearly, at Michigan State University (MSU) in the United States during his final year at the institution.

Nketsiah, a student of the College of Natural Science/Honours College, shared the news on Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2026, noting that Homecoming week kicked off on October 5.

In his post, he described the recognition as a moment he will always treasure, expressing gratitude to God, his Spartan community, and everyone who has supported him throughout his academic journey.

He wrote:

"On October 5, Homecoming week began—and my final year at MSU brought a moment I’ll always treasure: the honour of being selected as a member of our Homecoming Court. Grateful to God, my Spartan community, and everyone who has made this journey possible."

The 2020 PRESEC NSMQ Champion signed off with the iconic MSU rallying cry, "Go Green!", alongside the Ghanaian flag emoji.

Benjamin Nketsiah's journey from PRESEC to MSU

Benjamin Nketsiah first rose to national prominence when he was part of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) team that won the 2020 NSMQ title, one of Ghana's most prestigious secondary school science and maths competitions.

His performances during the contest made him a celebrated figure in Ghanaian academic circles.

His selection to the MSU Homecoming Court reflects the impression he has made on campus beyond academics.

Homecoming Court at American universities typically recognises students who have demonstrated outstanding involvement, leadership, and positive contributions to campus life.

The Instagram post of Benjamin Nketsiah announcing the honour is below:

Fans and followers congratulate Benjamin Nketsiah

The announcement drew a warm wave of congratulatory messages from followers on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@libbywoodard wrote:

"Congrats Benji!!! No one more deserving of it than you!"

@na_.mickey said:

"Congratulations Benjie. Keep soaring higher."

@ms_nketsiah_ commented:

"Congratulations, Benjie 🥳. 4 million gold stars for you 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️."

@mic_ki88 added:

"Let's go Beta Ben! You are such an Alpha ❤️."

Benjamin Nketsiah wins award at university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about PRESEC alumnus Benjamin Nketsiah, who received the Honours Giving Back Award at Michigan State University for a project using AI to improve cancer detection and care for West African women.

The 2020 NSMQ champion said the initiative was his way of giving back to the region.

Nketsiah’s achievement came amid a string of academic successes linked to PRESEC, including Ebenezer Appiah Odei’s record-setting performance at KNUST and 47 students scoring eight As in the 2024 WASSCE.

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Source: YEN.com.gh