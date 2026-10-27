The US Department of Homeland Security suspended the EVS-TAP programme, which allowed pre-screened Chinese nationals to enter the CNMI without a visa

DHS cited national security risks including potential espionage near US military installations in the Indo-Pacific region as key reasons for the move

More than 3,000 Chinese nationals used the EVS-TAP programme to access the CNMI in the 2025 fiscal year alone

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has suspended the CNMI Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorisation Programme, known as EVS-TAP, which previously allowed pre-screened nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to enter the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands without a visa.

The suspension was published in a Federal Register notice and takes effect at 1400 EDT, three days after the notice's publication. Previously approved travel authorisations that remain unused will become invalid from that date.

DHS suspends the EVS-TAP visa-free entry programme for Chinese nationals in the CNMI Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Alan Schein Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why DHS pulled the plug on EVS-TAP

The Secretary of Homeland Security identified "good cause" to halt the programme, pointing to the volume of Chinese nationals using it and what the agency described as evolving security threats.

More than 3,000 PRC nationals entered the CNMI through EVS-TAP in the 2025 fiscal year.

A central concern is the programme's screening process. EVS-TAP participants were vetted by US Customs and Border Protection rather than by a State Department consular officer, a gap DHS said left the programme vulnerable to exploitation. The agency stated it "almost certainly" judges that PRC nationals have been taking advantage of this arrangement.

DHS raised particular alarm about proximity to sensitive military infrastructure. The Department of War is currently restoring Tinian Air Base in the CNMI to strengthen US strategic positioning in the Indo-Pacific, while neighbouring Guam hosts multiple installations critical to homeland defence. The agency warned that the programme could be used to facilitate Chinese espionage and intelligence gathering near these sites.

Officials also noted that, despite regulations confining EVS-TAP travellers to the CNMI, PRC nationals had previously moved illegally to Guam aboard smuggling vessels.

Beyond security concerns, DHS flagged birth tourism as an additional risk, pointing to cases where expectant mothers travelled to the CNMI to secure US citizenship for children born there. The agency said the reduced barriers created by EVS-TAP made this practice easier, placing strain on local medical services and potentially enabling long-term intelligence activity.

What happens to those already in the CNMI

PRC nationals legally present in the CNMI under EVS-TAP on the effective date of the suspension will be permitted to complete their current authorised period of stay. Any future visits, however, will require a standard US visa.

DHS said the suspension will allow the department, working alongside the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Interior, to review the programme and explore measures to address the identified risks before any decision is taken on its long-term future.

US names Ghana authorities behind Lancaster fraud arrest

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian brothers, Jamal Abubakari and Kamal Abubakari, had entered guilty pleas in a criminal fraud case.

The Department of Justice disclosed the development on October 26, 2026, revealing that the brothers, both 22, entered their guilty pleas on October 13, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh