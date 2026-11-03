The Ghana Police Service's Traffitech-GH system is now sending Electronic Notices of Violation to motorists via SMS

Motorists who receive a fine have 14 days to contest the violation through an official online platform

Officials have warned the public about scam messages impersonating the Traffitech-GH enforcement system

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The Ghana Police Service has outlined the official steps motorists must follow after receiving an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) through its newly operational Traffitech-GH automated traffic enforcement system.

Fines are delivered to offenders by SMS, and the Ghana Police Service has urged recipients to first confirm that the message originates from the sender ID "GPS-MTTD" before taking any action.

The Ghana Police Service's Traffitech-GH system is now sending Electronic Notices of Violation to motorists via SMS. Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Source: Getty Images

A legitimate ENV will contain the ticket number, location, date and time of the offence, the vehicle registration number, a description of the violation, the amount owed, and the payment deadline.

Any message arriving from a different sender ID or containing a clickable link should be treated as a scam and ignored.

Motorists who believe they have been wrongly cited have 14 days from the date the ENV was issued to formally dispute the charge.

The process must be initiated online at the Traffitech-GH payment and evidence portal, where offenders enter their ticket number to review the photographic or video evidence and other data linked to their case.

Those who still wish to proceed after reviewing the evidence must select their preferred Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) regional police station and a suitable date through the same online platform.

Importantly, neither GPS-MTTD offices nor Judicial Service offices accept walk-in contest requests. Following the online submission, an officer will make contact to schedule an appointment, after which a formal court hearing will be arranged.

Offenders attending the hearing should bring their ENV reference number and a valid form of identification.

Additional documentation, such as a police report where relevant, may also be required. Motorists should note that paying a fine closes the matter permanently, once payment is made, the violation is considered settled and cannot be challenged.

For Those Without Internet Access

Motorists who are unable to access the online portal can call the Traffitech-GH Call Centre on 059 692 2402 to review their evidence by phone.

The Ghana Police Service has also cautioned the public to be alert to fraudulent messages requesting payments to personal mobile money accounts.

Any such suspicious communication should be reported to the Police on 191 or 18555, both of which are toll-free lines.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about drivers mapping more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh