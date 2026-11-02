Drivers using the Glydr app have crowd-mapped over 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi since the system went live

Camera reports in Accra are densest in the north, covering areas from Achimota and Abelenkpe through to Taifa, Haatso, East Legon and Madina

The MTTD confirmed that many TraffiTech-GH cameras are mobile, meaning any reported location list remains a guide rather than a guarantee

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Ghanaian drivers have begun crowd-sourcing the locations of TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi after police declined to publish an official list, with one mapping effort logging more than 100 cameras while covering less than 30% of both cities.

Drivers using the Glydr app have crowd-mapped over 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras. Credit: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

The mapping started on 1 November 2026, the day TraffiTech-GH went live, when drivers began filing reports through Waze.

Per TrustCheck, A separate group subsequently used the Glydr app, developed by RoamLabs Technology Ltd in Accra, to systematically log camera positions and speed limit signs as they drove through the two cities.

Under Glydr's "Roam" feature, a camera location becomes visible to other users once two vehicles have independently reported it. The group said they had recorded more than 200 speed limit signs alongside the cameras.

Where Cameras Have Been Reported in Accra

Reports from the capital span a broad geography. In the central and eastern zones, cameras have been noted along Liberation Road near the Jawaharlal Nehru Road junction and towards Liberation Link, on the Olusegun Obasanjo Highway at its Liberation Road end, along Cantonments Road, on Ring Road near Nima and the Kanda Highway, on Teshie Link, near Laterbiokorshie by a Star Oil filling station, and on the N1 Accra-Cape Coast Road at the bridge over the Densu River near Weija Junction.

The northern corridor has drawn the most reports. Drivers have flagged a long chain of cameras from Apenkwa and Abeka through Achimota and Abelenkpe, continuing towards Taifa, Ofankor and Sowutuom.

Around Pillar 2, both 30 km/h and 50 km/h limit signs have been recorded. A further line of cameras runs from Haatso and Papao down to Madina, with a 50 km/h sign noted near Haatso.

Additional clusters have been reported in Dzorwulu, North Dzorwulu, East Legon, Shiashie, Bawaleshie, Ogbojo and towards Adjiringanor, with a 30 km/h sign recorded on the road between East Legon and Madina.

Kumasi Reports Concentrate on the N6

In Kumasi, most reports follow the N6 Accra-Kumasi road through Bomso, Ayigya and Kentinkrono, extending south-east towards Nsenie and Anwiankwanta.

Cameras have also been flagged around Asokwa on the western side of the city, on side roads off the N6 towards Adukrom and Asokore Mampong, and in Ayeduase near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department has indicated that TraffiTech-GH does not rely solely on fixed installations.

The system also uses cameras mounted in police vehicles and on tripods, as well as handheld laser devices, deployed at locations identified as crash-prone.

Because a mobile unit can be positioned on any road at any time, authorities have indicated that the only reliable way to avoid a penalty is to observe the speed limit at all times, regardless of whether a camera has previously been reported in a given area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh