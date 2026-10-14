A Nigerian man using the X handle @EnnyUtd shared an account of seeing a popular gospel figure brought into a hospital in an emergency

The eyewitness described people breaking down in tears after the person was carried into the facility during his wife's antenatal visit

Rumours of Toluwanisings' death began circulating online, with lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi and content creator Woli Agba weighing in

Concern has spread across Nigerian social media after a man shared a first-hand account of what he described as a distressing scene at a hospital involving a popular gospel figure later linked to singer Toluwanisings.

A Nigerian man shares an account of seeing Toluwanisings rushed to a hospital. Photos: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The account came from a Nigerian man who goes by the X handle @EnnyUtd. He explained that he had accompanied his wife to the hospital for an antenatal appointment when a vehicle arrived in apparent urgency. Writing about what he observed, he said: "Brought my wife to the hospital for antenatal and some car rushed in here bringing a popular gospel man. Come and see how BBO and the rest are crying so bad, I pray he survives this tho."

His post did not name the individual at the time, but it later drew significant attention as reports linking the incident to Toluwanisings began to surface online.

Toluwanisings: Rumours circulate amid unconfirmed reports

The speculation intensified when lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi shared a message on Instagram referencing the singer. However, the information available does not include any confirmed statement from Toluwanisings' family or an authorised representative, and his death has not been verified.

Content creator Woli Agba also published a cryptic post that many interpreted as a call for restraint, appearing to suggest the singer could still be alive but in a critical state.

Toluwanising death rumours: What is known

At the time of writing, the reports circulating online remain unconfirmed. Social media posts, however emotional or widely shared, do not constitute official confirmation of any development. The eyewitness account from @EnnyUtd preceded the death rumours by several hours, and it is his post that first brought the situation to wider public attention.

Toluwanisings' last social media activity, which dated back three days before the rumours emerged, has also attracted renewed interest, with many followers revisiting his posts in light of the unfolding uncertainty.

See the witness' X(Twitter) post about Toluwanisings below:

YEN.com.gh urges readers to await an official statement from the singer's family before drawing any conclusions.

Toluwanisings' last Instagram post goes viral

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about gospel singer Toluwanisings’ final Instagram post, which drew widespread attention after death rumours began circulating on social media.

The post had been a cheerful shoutout to a fellow artist, but soon became a place for fans to share prayers and tributes as they reacted to the worrying reports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh