Kind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Surprises Man United Staff with Christmas Gifts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be keeping a close connection with his former staff at Old Trafford

This is after the Norwegian surprising the club's staff with early Christmas gifts just days after he was axed as manager

His incredible gesture is said to have left everyone at Carrington in awe, with everyone hailing Solskjaer for the classy move

The 48-year-old was shown the door at the Theatre of Dreams after a string of poor results across competitions

Despite his recent exit, Solskjaer still remains an influential figure at United and his act of kindness made some emotionally incredible scenes.

Daily Mail reports a bundle of luxury hampers were delivered at United's training grounds, with the surprise gifts turning out to be Solskjaer's.

Solskjaer has been a popular figure at Man United, with his Champions League winner during the 1999 final cementing his place in the history of the club.

His reputation subsequently earned him the Old Trafford job in 2018 after Jose Mourinho was sacked, with the 48-year-old given the role permanently after impressing in his early months.

During his tenure, the Red Devils made solid progress under him as they finished second and third during his two full seasons in charge.

However, after signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer, the Norwegian was unable to get the best from his players and was subsequently sacked.

Despite his brutal sacking, Solskjaer has shown his class side after sending staff at the club early Christmas gifts.

It was reported people at Carrington were surprised when hampers containing gifts arrived, with the sacked manager behind the kind gesture.

The move is said to have sparked an ‘emotional’ reaction, with recipients of the gifts hailing Solskjaer for his generosity.

