QueenLet has sung for more than 105 hours in her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon

The gospel musician has been singing for more than five days now since it all began

Social media users who have reacted to the ongoing singing marathon have shared their opinions about her attempt

Ghanaian gospel musician Leticia Hars, popularly known as QueenLet, has unofficially surpassed India's Sunil Waghmare's singing marathon world record time.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to accept and certify her record attempt, which is still ongoing.

Gospel musician unofficially breaks 105-hour Guinness World Record. Photo credit: @Oforione/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the publicist for the singer, Oforione, confirmed that Queenlet has surpassed the 105-hour record time set by Sunil Waghmare in Nagpur in India in March 2012 after five days of singing.

He also announced changes to the duration initially earmarked for the ongoing singing marathon.

"The record attempt began on the 21st July and was meant to end on Friday, 26th of July. However, we have decided to extend the time to Saturday 27th July. Queenlet would end the record at noon," he said with confidence.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians to eschew the negativity and support QueenLet as she embarks on the cause to bring honour to the country.

"Because of what Chef Smith did, some people have doubts about this, but we are not bothered at all", Oforione told YEN.com.gh.

A new video of the ongoing singing marathon captures QueenLet giving it her all in a bid to complete the record attempt.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to QueenLet's record attempt

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions regarding QueenLet's record attempt.

Mfantseni_kobby indicated:

"Monnfa nsuo nsi noso wai...voice mu change of subject,"

Adjowa Sika replied:

"When did dis one start yie!! Am late to see dis we are coming to give u moral wea!! But yy are you coughing."

Aduaba… added:

"This one de3 I think we will manage Afua Asantewaa for now."

Chef Smith apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has apologised to Ghanaians after it was confirmed that his cooking marathon record attempt was a hoax.

In a viral video, the embattled chef admitted that he had not received approval to embark on the record attempt.

Chef Smith said he wanted an opportunity to become a public figure so he could support his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh