Vodafone Ghana: list of browsing bundles and codes 2022
by  Zindzy Gracia Adrianna Simwa

Unlimited browsing is one of the services offered by Vodafone Ghana. Browsing is awesome for it enables you to connect with friends, be updated with trendy news, get entertained and much more. However, there is nothing more frustrating than your bundles' depletion when you are not done with your browsing; you might end up overspending.

Vodafone offers you unlimited browsing. The Vodafone internet bundle rates are affordable to any of their users. However, you need to purchase a Vodafone sim card or modem for you to access the service. This article will share with you the rates as well as the codes that will enable you to access the Vodafone service smoothly.

Vodafone Ghana internet bundle packages

Vodafone is fast, meaning that it allows you comfortable browsing time. You can purchase a monthly, weekly, or daily package for the Vodafone browsing in Ghana.

The Vodafone Ghana bundles come in three offers:

  • Data bundles
  • Voice and data bundles
  • Made 4 Me offers

Vodafone no expiry offers

This is a wonderful Vodafone unlimited internet bundle for individuals who enjoy surfing. Without worrying about a time limit, you can use your package whenever you want.

DataPrice in GHSDial
26MBGHS0.50*700#
65MBGHS1*700#
155MBGHS2*700#
650MBGHS5*700#
500MBGHS10*700#
1GBGHS20*700#
2.5GBGHS50*700#
5GBGHS100*700#
10GBGHS200*700#
15GBGHS300*700#
20GBGHS400*700#

Moorch data

This is among the most cost-effective Vodafone data packages. With so much data at lesser pricing, you may explore more online at all hours of the day and night.

DataPrice in GHSDialValidity
1.5GBGHS10*700#15 days
4GBGHS 20*700#30 days
10GBGHS 50*700#30 days

Vodafone cash special

This is a good package if you are using the internet heavily like running updates. It is valid for 24 hours, and you can purchase it via Vodafone cash.

DataPrice in GHS
350 MBGHS 2.25
450MBGHS 2.50
1.5GBGHS 3.5

Night king bundles

These Vodafone bundle packages are available from 12 am to 4 am.

DataPrice in GHSDial
2GBGHS2*700#
7.5GBGHS5*700#

Jumbo packages

These plans are ideal for individuals who spend a lot of time on their mobile devices surfing the web. It is valid for 30 days.

DataPrice in GHSDial
55GBGHS200*700#
145GBGHS300*700#
250GBGHS400*700#

Monthly packages

If you find the jumbo packages not affordable or convenient for you, you can purchase the monthly package that goes for GHS100 for 25GB.

Weekly packages

The weekly plans come as follows:

DataPrice in GHSDialValidity
4.14GBGHS21.50*700#7 days
10.35GBGHS 43.5*5588# 15 days

Hourly bundles

This package allows you to use the data for only one hour.

DataPrice in GHSDial
500MBGHS1*700#
2GBGHS2*700#

Daily packages

Daily plans offer the following options:

DataPrice in GHSDialValidity
550MBGHS3*700#24 hours
1GBGHS5*700#2 days

BOSSU bundles

These are voice and data bundles that come in various packages. They are all affordable and come with additional offers.

Package/PlanData/offersPrice in GHSDialValidityAdditional offer
Bossu deewaGHS 0.50*5588#Unlimited calls and SMS to Vodafone numbers 2 minutes to other networks
Bossu daily offer104MB GHS2.15*5588#24 Hours60 mins (to all local networks)
Bossu weekend5.18 GB Data (2.59GB per day)GHS6*5588#Weekends (Saturday & Sunday)100 Mins
Bossu data weekly3GB GHS10*5588#5 Days
Bossu data weekly extra5GB GHS15*5588#5 Days
Bossu data weekly plus10.35GBGHS43.50*5588#15 Days

Red offers

This is another offer that falls under voice and data bundles. The offer comes with free minutes for Vodafone to Vodafone calls and other local networks.

Package/PlanDataPrice in GHSValidityCalls Vodafone numbersCalls to all local networksSMSDial
Red 150MB GHS124 HoursUnlimited calls 10mins*200#
Red 2100MBGHS23 Days400mins30mins*200#
Red 5250MBGHS57 Days125mins125mins10 SMS*200#
Red 20750MBGHS2030 Days1200 mins300 mins20 SMS*200#
Red 301.5GB GHS3030 DaysUnlimited minute500 minutes20 SMS*200#
Red 502GBGHS5030 DaysUnlimited minutes900 mins20 SMS*200#
Red 1003GBGHS10030 DaysUnlimited minutes2000 mins20 SMS*200#

Made 4 Me offers

Only prepaid mobile subscribers are eligible for this offer. A consumer can enrol in the offer by dialling the USSD short number *530#.

When M4M offers expire, they do not automatically renew. To renew the promotion, a subscriber must redial the shortcode.

Broadband offers

This is a sort of high-speed internet access in which your home or workplace is connected to the internet by cabling or wireless. If you want to enjoy the benefits of fast internet in the privacy of your own home or workplace, this is a wonderful option. There are two subscription choices available.

Ultrafast fibre broadband

If you need an all-in-one family package, try out this fibre broadband offer.

PackagesPrice in GHSData
Small GHS 15047GB
MediumGHS 260210GB
LargeGHS 440475GB

Standard ADSL broadband offers

Take advantage of super-fast broadband via their ADSL technology or a wireless connection. Although standard ADSL broadband has slower download speeds than cable and fibre, it may be a suitable alternative if you only use the internet occasionally, and it may be your only option in remote locations.

PackagesPrice in GHSData
BrowserGHS10026GB
StreamerGHS18080GB
WebmasterGHS210104GB

How do I get 5GB on Vodafone?

You can subscribe for 5GB under the following offers:

  • No expiry offers for GHS100, dial *700#.
  • Bossu data weekly extra for GHS15, dial *5588#.

How do I buy bundle on Vodafone Ghana?

It all depends on the bundle you are looking for. Dial *700# for data bundles only, *5588# for voice plus data bundles, and *530# for M4M offers.

How do I buy a bundle on Vodafone?

You can purchase bundles for yourself with MyVodafone App. You can flow these steps:

  • Open your app on your mobile device.
  • Select bundles and then data.
  • Choose our preferred duration, it can be daily, weekly or monthly.
  • Choose your preferred package.
  • Select contact and tap on your number.
  • Tap buy and confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.

How can I get unlimited Internet in Vodafone?

You can get unlimited internet by dialling the following Vodafone bundle code *700#.

How do I bundle for someone?

You can gift someone some bundles by dialling *700*4#.

How do you stop bundle auto-renewal?

To stop auto-renewal of your bundle, dial *700*3#.

Vodafone Ghana internet bundle packages are among the most exciting and affordable packages offered. Purchase any of the above packages and enjoy surfing all time.

