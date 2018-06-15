Vodafone Ghana: list of browsing bundles and codes 2022

Unlimited browsing is one of the services offered by Vodafone Ghana. Browsing is awesome for it enables you to connect with friends, be updated with trendy news, get entertained and much more. However, there is nothing more frustrating than your bundles' depletion when you are not done with your browsing; you might end up overspending.

Vodafone offers you unlimited browsing. The Vodafone internet bundle rates are affordable to any of their users. However, you need to purchase a Vodafone sim card or modem for you to access the service. This article will share with you the rates as well as the codes that will enable you to access the Vodafone service smoothly.

Vodafone Ghana internet bundle packages

Vodafone is fast, meaning that it allows you comfortable browsing time. You can purchase a monthly, weekly, or daily package for the Vodafone browsing in Ghana.

The Vodafone Ghana bundles come in three offers:

Data bundles

Voice and data bundles

Made 4 Me offers

Vodafone no expiry offers

This is a wonderful Vodafone unlimited internet bundle for individuals who enjoy surfing. Without worrying about a time limit, you can use your package whenever you want.

Data Price in GHS Dial 26MB GHS0.50 *700# 65MB GHS1 *700# 155MB GHS2 *700# 650MB GHS5 *700# 500MB GHS10 *700# 1GB GHS20 *700# 2.5GB GHS50 *700# 5GB GHS100 *700# 10GB GHS200 *700# 15GB GHS300 *700# 20GB GHS400 *700#

Moorch data

This is among the most cost-effective Vodafone data packages. With so much data at lesser pricing, you may explore more online at all hours of the day and night.

Data Price in GHS Dial Validity 1.5GB GHS10 *700# 15 days 4GB GHS 20 *700# 30 days 10GB GHS 50 *700# 30 days

Vodafone cash special

This is a good package if you are using the internet heavily like running updates. It is valid for 24 hours, and you can purchase it via Vodafone cash.

Data Price in GHS 350 MB GHS 2.25 450MB GHS 2.50 1.5GB GHS 3.5

Night king bundles

These Vodafone bundle packages are available from 12 am to 4 am.

Data Price in GHS Dial 2GB GHS2 *700# 7.5GB GHS5 *700#

Jumbo packages

These plans are ideal for individuals who spend a lot of time on their mobile devices surfing the web. It is valid for 30 days.

Data Price in GHS Dial 55GB GHS200 *700# 145GB GHS300 *700# 250GB GHS400 *700#

Monthly packages

If you find the jumbo packages not affordable or convenient for you, you can purchase the monthly package that goes for GHS100 for 25GB.

Weekly packages

The weekly plans come as follows:

Data Price in GHS Dial Validity 4.14GB GHS21.50 *700# 7 days 10.35GB GHS 43.5 *5588# 15 days

Hourly bundles

This package allows you to use the data for only one hour.

Data Price in GHS Dial 500MB GHS1 *700# 2GB GHS2 *700#

Daily packages

Daily plans offer the following options:

Data Price in GHS Dial Validity 550MB GHS3 *700# 24 hours 1GB GHS5 *700# 2 days

BOSSU bundles

These are voice and data bundles that come in various packages. They are all affordable and come with additional offers.

Package/Plan Data/offers Price in GHS Dial Validity Additional offer Bossu deewa GHS 0.50 *5588# Unlimited calls and SMS to Vodafone numbers 2 minutes to other networks Bossu daily offer 104MB GHS2.15 *5588# 24 Hours 60 mins (to all local networks) Bossu weekend 5.18 GB Data (2.59GB per day) GHS6 *5588# Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) 100 Mins Bossu data weekly 3GB GHS10 *5588# 5 Days Bossu data weekly extra 5GB GHS15 *5588# 5 Days Bossu data weekly plus 10.35GB GHS43.50 *5588# 15 Days

Red offers

This is another offer that falls under voice and data bundles. The offer comes with free minutes for Vodafone to Vodafone calls and other local networks.

Package/Plan Data Price in GHS Validity Calls Vodafone numbers Calls to all local networks SMS Dial Red 1 50MB GHS1 24 Hours Unlimited calls 10mins *200# Red 2 100MB GHS2 3 Days 400mins 30mins *200# Red 5 250MB GHS5 7 Days 125mins 125mins 10 SMS *200# Red 20 750MB GHS20 30 Days 1200 mins 300 mins 20 SMS *200# Red 30 1.5GB GHS30 30 Days Unlimited minute 500 minutes 20 SMS *200# Red 50 2GB GHS50 30 Days Unlimited minutes 900 mins 20 SMS *200# Red 100 3GB GHS100 30 Days Unlimited minutes 2000 mins 20 SMS *200#

Made 4 Me offers

Only prepaid mobile subscribers are eligible for this offer. A consumer can enrol in the offer by dialling the USSD short number *530#.

When M4M offers expire, they do not automatically renew. To renew the promotion, a subscriber must redial the shortcode.

Broadband offers

This is a sort of high-speed internet access in which your home or workplace is connected to the internet by cabling or wireless. If you want to enjoy the benefits of fast internet in the privacy of your own home or workplace, this is a wonderful option. There are two subscription choices available.

Ultrafast fibre broadband

If you need an all-in-one family package, try out this fibre broadband offer.

Packages Price in GHS Data Small GHS 150 47GB Medium GHS 260 210GB Large GHS 440 475GB

Standard ADSL broadband offers

Take advantage of super-fast broadband via their ADSL technology or a wireless connection. Although standard ADSL broadband has slower download speeds than cable and fibre, it may be a suitable alternative if you only use the internet occasionally, and it may be your only option in remote locations.

Packages Price in GHS Data Browser GHS100 26GB Streamer GHS180 80GB Webmaster GHS210 104GB

How do I get 5GB on Vodafone?

You can subscribe for 5GB under the following offers:

No expiry offers for GHS100, dial *700#.

Bossu data weekly extra for GHS15, dial *5588#.

How do I buy bundle on Vodafone Ghana?

It all depends on the bundle you are looking for. Dial *700# for data bundles only, *5588# for voice plus data bundles, and *530# for M4M offers.

How do I buy a bundle on Vodafone?

You can purchase bundles for yourself with MyVodafone App. You can flow these steps:

Open your app on your mobile device.

Select bundles and then data.

Choose our preferred duration, it can be daily, weekly or monthly.

Choose your preferred package.

Select contact and tap on your number.

Tap buy and confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.

How can I get unlimited Internet in Vodafone?

You can get unlimited internet by dialling the following Vodafone bundle code *700#.

How do I bundle for someone?

You can gift someone some bundles by dialling *700*4#.

How do you stop bundle auto-renewal?

To stop auto-renewal of your bundle, dial *700*3#.

Vodafone Ghana internet bundle packages are among the most exciting and affordable packages offered. Purchase any of the above packages and enjoy surfing all time.

