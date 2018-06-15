Vodafone Ghana: list of browsing bundles and codes 2022
Unlimited browsing is one of the services offered by Vodafone Ghana. Browsing is awesome for it enables you to connect with friends, be updated with trendy news, get entertained and much more. However, there is nothing more frustrating than your bundles' depletion when you are not done with your browsing; you might end up overspending.
Vodafone offers you unlimited browsing. The Vodafone internet bundle rates are affordable to any of their users. However, you need to purchase a Vodafone sim card or modem for you to access the service. This article will share with you the rates as well as the codes that will enable you to access the Vodafone service smoothly.
Vodafone Ghana internet bundle packages
Vodafone is fast, meaning that it allows you comfortable browsing time. You can purchase a monthly, weekly, or daily package for the Vodafone browsing in Ghana.
The Vodafone Ghana bundles come in three offers:
- Data bundles
- Voice and data bundles
- Made 4 Me offers
Vodafone no expiry offers
This is a wonderful Vodafone unlimited internet bundle for individuals who enjoy surfing. Without worrying about a time limit, you can use your package whenever you want.
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|26MB
|GHS0.50
|*700#
|65MB
|GHS1
|*700#
|155MB
|GHS2
|*700#
|650MB
|GHS5
|*700#
|500MB
|GHS10
|*700#
|1GB
|GHS20
|*700#
|2.5GB
|GHS50
|*700#
|5GB
|GHS100
|*700#
|10GB
|GHS200
|*700#
|15GB
|GHS300
|*700#
|20GB
|GHS400
|*700#
Moorch data
This is among the most cost-effective Vodafone data packages. With so much data at lesser pricing, you may explore more online at all hours of the day and night.
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|Validity
|1.5GB
|GHS10
|*700#
|15 days
|4GB
|GHS 20
|*700#
|30 days
|10GB
|GHS 50
|*700#
|30 days
Vodafone cash special
This is a good package if you are using the internet heavily like running updates. It is valid for 24 hours, and you can purchase it via Vodafone cash.
|Data
|Price in GHS
|350 MB
|GHS 2.25
|450MB
|GHS 2.50
|1.5GB
|GHS 3.5
Night king bundles
These Vodafone bundle packages are available from 12 am to 4 am.
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|2GB
|GHS2
|*700#
|7.5GB
|GHS5
|*700#
Jumbo packages
These plans are ideal for individuals who spend a lot of time on their mobile devices surfing the web. It is valid for 30 days.
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|55GB
|GHS200
|*700#
|145GB
|GHS300
|*700#
|250GB
|GHS400
|*700#
Monthly packages
If you find the jumbo packages not affordable or convenient for you, you can purchase the monthly package that goes for GHS100 for 25GB.
Weekly packages
The weekly plans come as follows:
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|Validity
|4.14GB
|GHS21.50
|*700#
|7 days
|10.35GB
|GHS 43.5
|*5588#
|15 days
Hourly bundles
This package allows you to use the data for only one hour.
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|500MB
|GHS1
|*700#
|2GB
|GHS2
|*700#
Daily packages
Daily plans offer the following options:
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|Validity
|550MB
|GHS3
|*700#
|24 hours
|1GB
|GHS5
|*700#
|2 days
BOSSU bundles
These are voice and data bundles that come in various packages. They are all affordable and come with additional offers.
|Package/Plan
|Data/offers
|Price in GHS
|Dial
|Validity
|Additional offer
|Bossu deewa
|GHS 0.50
|*5588#
|Unlimited calls and SMS to Vodafone numbers 2 minutes to other networks
|Bossu daily offer
|104MB
|GHS2.15
|*5588#
|24 Hours
|60 mins (to all local networks)
|Bossu weekend
|5.18 GB Data (2.59GB per day)
|GHS6
|*5588#
|Weekends (Saturday & Sunday)
|100 Mins
|Bossu data weekly
|3GB
|GHS10
|*5588#
|5 Days
|Bossu data weekly extra
|5GB
|GHS15
|*5588#
|5 Days
|Bossu data weekly plus
|10.35GB
|GHS43.50
|*5588#
|15 Days
Red offers
This is another offer that falls under voice and data bundles. The offer comes with free minutes for Vodafone to Vodafone calls and other local networks.
|Package/Plan
|Data
|Price in GHS
|Validity
|Calls Vodafone numbers
|Calls to all local networks
|SMS
|Dial
|Red 1
|50MB
|GHS1
|24 Hours
|Unlimited calls
|10mins
|*200#
|Red 2
|100MB
|GHS2
|3 Days
|400mins
|30mins
|*200#
|Red 5
|250MB
|GHS5
|7 Days
|125mins
|125mins
|10 SMS
|*200#
|Red 20
|750MB
|GHS20
|30 Days
|1200 mins
|300 mins
|20 SMS
|*200#
|Red 30
|1.5GB
|GHS30
|30 Days
|Unlimited minute
|500 minutes
|20 SMS
|*200#
|Red 50
|2GB
|GHS50
|30 Days
|Unlimited minutes
|900 mins
|20 SMS
|*200#
|Red 100
|3GB
|GHS100
|30 Days
|Unlimited minutes
|2000 mins
|20 SMS
|*200#
Made 4 Me offers
Only prepaid mobile subscribers are eligible for this offer. A consumer can enrol in the offer by dialling the USSD short number *530#.
When M4M offers expire, they do not automatically renew. To renew the promotion, a subscriber must redial the shortcode.
Broadband offers
This is a sort of high-speed internet access in which your home or workplace is connected to the internet by cabling or wireless. If you want to enjoy the benefits of fast internet in the privacy of your own home or workplace, this is a wonderful option. There are two subscription choices available.
Ultrafast fibre broadband
If you need an all-in-one family package, try out this fibre broadband offer.
|Packages
|Price in GHS
|Data
|Small
|GHS 150
|47GB
|Medium
|GHS 260
|210GB
|Large
|GHS 440
|475GB
Standard ADSL broadband offers
Take advantage of super-fast broadband via their ADSL technology or a wireless connection. Although standard ADSL broadband has slower download speeds than cable and fibre, it may be a suitable alternative if you only use the internet occasionally, and it may be your only option in remote locations.
|Packages
|Price in GHS
|Data
|Browser
|GHS100
|26GB
|Streamer
|GHS180
|80GB
|Webmaster
|GHS210
|104GB
How do I get 5GB on Vodafone?
You can subscribe for 5GB under the following offers:
- No expiry offers for GHS100, dial *700#.
- Bossu data weekly extra for GHS15, dial *5588#.
How do I buy bundle on Vodafone Ghana?
It all depends on the bundle you are looking for. Dial *700# for data bundles only, *5588# for voice plus data bundles, and *530# for M4M offers.
How do I buy a bundle on Vodafone?
You can purchase bundles for yourself with MyVodafone App. You can flow these steps:
- Open your app on your mobile device.
- Select bundles and then data.
- Choose our preferred duration, it can be daily, weekly or monthly.
- Choose your preferred package.
- Select contact and tap on your number.
- Tap buy and confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.
How can I get unlimited Internet in Vodafone?
You can get unlimited internet by dialling the following Vodafone bundle code *700#.
How do I bundle for someone?
You can gift someone some bundles by dialling *700*4#.
How do you stop bundle auto-renewal?
To stop auto-renewal of your bundle, dial *700*3#.
Vodafone Ghana internet bundle packages are among the most exciting and affordable packages offered. Purchase any of the above packages and enjoy surfing all time.
