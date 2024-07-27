Keyshia Cole's kids: Everything about her children and co-parents

Keyshia Cole, the "Princess of Hip-Hop Soul", is best known for her soulful voice. Her successful music career has seen her scoop the ASCAP and Billboard Music awards. But aside from her illustrious career, the singer is a mother. Learn all about Keyshia Cole's kids and their baby daddies.

Keyshia Cole is an American singer, songwriter, television personality, and actress. She rose to fame in 2005 with the release of her hit single Love from her debut studio album, The Way It Is. Her celebrity status has led to interest in her personal life, especially her children. Like many celebrity children, Keyshia Cole's kids have been in the limelight since birth.

Keyshia Cole's profile summary

Keyshia Cole kids

How many kids does Keyshia Cole have? The American entertainer has two children, Daniel Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. Keyshia's kids also have different fathers. Here is a detailed breakdown of the singer's children according to their ages.

Daniel Gibson Jr.

Daniel Gibson Jr. is the firstborn child of Keyshia Cole. His father is former NBA player Daniel Gibson. Gibson Jr. was born on 2 March 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. He is 14 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Tobias Khalé

Tobias is Keyshia Cole's second-born child. His father is American hip-hop artist Niko Khalé. Tobias was born on 1 August 2019 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is four years old as of July 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Keyshia Cole's kids' fathers

Keyshia Cole's children have different fathers. Her firstborn was born to former NBA star Daniel Gibson, while she had her second child with Niko Khalé, a rap artist. Keyshia revealed about her co-parenting struggles during an exclusive interview with People. She said:

Regardless if my kids don't have both parents, I'm trying to create that safe space for co-parenting. That's really what it's all about. While co-parenting has its ups and downs the kids are first in line. Sometimes we don't agree on things, and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know Mama Bear is going to come, so don't play. We work it out though.

Here is more about Keyshia Cole's baby daddies.

Daniel Hiram Gibson

Keyshia Cole and her ex-husband Daniel Gibson pose during the 2012 Essence Music Festival at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Hiram Gibson is an American former professional basketball player who is an assistant coach and scout for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League. He is Keyshia Cole's baby daddy and father to Daniel Gisbon Jr. Gibson married Keyshia in 2011 after welcoming their child a year before.

However, in March 2014, less than three years into their marriage, the former couple separated. Cole filed for divorce in 2017 and finalised their split in 2020. In her interview with People, Keyshia revealed why she took so long to divorce her ex-husband. She said,

That was a lot of the reason why I didn't get a divorce through all the cheating.Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I'm saying? Like, 'Can he have two parents in the same home?'

Niko Khalé

From L-R: Niko Khalé, Keyshia Cole, Jessica Gadsden, and Charlamagne tha God attend Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Niko Khalé is Keyshia Cole's 2nd baby daddy and father to Tobias Khalé. Niko is an American singer, rapper and internet personality. They began dating in 2018 and received a lot of backlash for their 14-year age difference, with Niko being younger. They welcomed their son in 2019 before breaking up in 2020.

Who is Keyshia Cole's husband now?

Is Keyshia Cole married? The singer-songwriter is not married at the time of writing. However, she is in a relationship with Hunxho, a rapper from Atlanta, USA. Their relationship has generated criticism online due to their age difference: Hunxho is 25, and Keyshia is 42 (as of 2024).

Before her relationship with Hunxho, Cole had allegedly briefly dated former NFL player Antonio Brown and a guy named Zay.

FAQs

Who is Keyshia Cole? She is an American singer-songwriter, television personality and actress best known for her soulful voice. How old is Keyshia Cole? The singer is 42 years old (as of July 2024) and was born on 15 October 1981. Who are Keyshia Cole's parents? Her parents are Francine "Frankie" Lons (deceased) and boxing trainer Virgil Hunter. How big is Keyshia Cole's family? She has four siblings: two brothers and two sisters. Family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole adopted Keyshia at the age of two. What is Keyshia Cole's daughter's name? The famous singer doesn't have a daughter. She has two sons, Daniel Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khalé. What are Keyshia Cole's kids' ages? Her firstborn, Gibson Jr., is 14, while her lastborn, Tobias, is four (as of July 2024). What is Keyshia Cole's net worth? The singer is alleged to have a net worth between $8 million and $15 million.

The American singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality Keyshia Cole has two kids with two different fathers. Keyshia Cole's kids are Daniel Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale, born to former NBA star Daniel Gibson and hip-hop artist Niko Khale.

