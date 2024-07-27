Timbaland is a successful record producer, rapper, and singer best known for his innovative music production and distinctive "stuttering" rhythmic style. As a result, the public is curious about his achievements. Discover Timbaland's net worth and all the sources of his earnings.

Timbaland's net worth has improved over time thanks to his success and long career in the music industry. He has enjoyed commercial success by producing songs for renowned artists, including Ginuwine, Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Justin Timberlake. Timbaland's success has also seen him win four Grammy Awards.

Timbaland's profile summary

Real name Timothy Zachery Mosley Nickname DJ Timmy Tim, Timbo, Timar, Mozart Timadeas, Timbaland Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Norfolk, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Latrice Father Garland Mosley Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Monique Idlett (filed for divorce) Children Two School Salem High School Profession Record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, record executive Net worth $85 million–$100 million Instagram @timbaland Facebook X (Twitter) @Timbaland

What is Timbaland's net worth?

How much is Timbaland's net worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop and CA Knowledge, Timbaland has an alleged net worth of between $85 million and $100 million. He has made money through a career in record production, music and investments.

Why is Timbaland so rich? It is because of his long and successful diverse career and business acumen. Here is a detailed breakdown of how he has generated his income.

Music production career

Timbaland began his music production career in the early 1990s under the guidance of DeVante Swing. He made his breakthrough in 1996 with Aaliyah's second album, One in a Million, and Ginuwine's debut album, Ginuwine...the Bachelor.

Since then, Timbaland has produced numerous hit songs for high-profile artists, including Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. He has also produced for various R&B acts like Jodeci and Sista.

In his career, Timbaland has produced entire or significant portions of at least 20 major albums for various artists. He has also produced over 100 singles, which have resulted in substantial royalties and production fees.

Solo music career and collaborations

Beyond producing, Timbaland has also released his own music. He has released three studio albums, two mixtapes, 17 singles, and 14 music videos. Timbaland's two albums, Shock Value and Shock Value II were commercially successful, earning various certifications, including the RIAA Platinum and BPI: Gold certifications.

He has earned money through album sales, streaming, and touring. Timbaland has also generated revenue by collaborating with artists like Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. Here are some of Timbaland's songs:

Give It to Me feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake

feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake The Way I Are feat. Keri Hilson & DOE

feat. Keri Hilson & DOE Apologize feat. OneRepublic

feat. OneRepublic Morning After Dark feat. Nelly Furtado & SoShy

feat. Nelly Furtado & SoShy If We Ever Meet Again feat. Katy Perry

feat. Katy Perry Carry Out feat. Justin Timberlake

feat. Justin Timberlake Scream feat. Keri Hilson & Nicole Scherzinger

feat. Keri Hilson & Nicole Scherzinger Bounce feat. Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, & Justin Timberlake

feat. Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, & Justin Timberlake Say Something feat. Drake

feat. Drake SexyBack feat. Justin Timberlake

Songwriting career and royalties

Timbaland is a prolific songwriter with over 100 writing credits. According to American Songwriter, Timbaland has writing and production credits in the songs Drunk in Love, by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, The Weekend, by SZA, Bedrock, by Young Money, Sorry Not Sorry, by Bryson Tiller and Pray, by Sam Smith.

Business ventures

Timbaland founded the record label Beat Club in 2001 and its successor, Mosley Music Group, in 2006. In 2012, he launched his breakthrough ultra-premium sparkling liqueur, Le SUTRA. The star has also invested in Ape-In Productions (AIP), a Web3 record label, entertainment company, and talent agency.

In 2020, he co-founded Verzuz, an American webcast series, alongside Swizz Beatz. In 2021, he founded Beatclub, a music platform and marketplace for artists, producers, and songwriters.

Television and film

Timbaland has expanded his portfolio to include work in television and film as a composer and executive producer. According to IMDb, the star has 51 acting credits, most of which are music videos. He has also had short features on the TV series Empire, Clash Time, and Flashforward. Timbaland was also the music producer for Empire, Step Up: High Water, and Big Blue.

Real estate

Timbaland has invested in real estate. One of his notable investments includes two modern waterfront condos in Aria On The Bay in Miami, Florida, which he purchased for $4 million in 2018. He previously owned a mansion in Miami that he had bought for $7.9 million in 2004 and later sold for $3.3 million in 2021.

FAQs

Who is Timbaland? He is a famous American record producer, rapper and singer. Timbaland's real name is Timothy Zachery Mosley. How did Timbaland learn to produce? He began to learn how to use studio equipment under the direction of producer and musician DeVante Swing. What is Timbaland's producer's net worth? The entertainer's alleged net worth is between $85 million and $100 million. Who is Timbaland married to now? The record producer is still married to Monique Idlett despite her filing for divorce twice, in 2013 and 2015. What happened to Timbaland? He lost over 100 pounds and started boxing in his fitness journey, which also saw him overcome painkiller abuse. Who is the richest rapper in the world? According to Forbes, Jay-Z has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

Timbaland's net worth is between $85 million and $100 million in 2024. The American record producer, rapper, and singer has grown his earnings over time due to his successful career and various real estate investments.

