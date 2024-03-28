The Mastercard Foundation has supported AMAATI Company Limited on its vision to help empower women through fonio farming

Over 4000 smallholder women farmers have benefitted from the partnership between Mastercard Foundation and AMAATI Company Limited

The company has also increased its supplies by twenty per cent, hence ensuring that it becomes a sustainable business

AMAATI Company Limited is making an impact by empowering Ghanaian women through fonio farming.

Originally set up with the aim to help empower women in the Northern Region through the cultivation of fonio, the company is living up to its expectations as it now employs 7800 smallholder farmers, with 5000 of them being women.

Mastercard Foundation partners AMAATI Limited Photo credit: AMAATI Limited/Facebook

In looking at her vision for establishing the company, Salma Abdulai, the co-founder and CEO of AMAATI Company Limited, is delighted over the immense support the company has received from the Mastercard Foundation and IDH over the years.

Mastercard Foundation partnership with IDH, Grains 4 Growth

Through AMAATI's partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, 22,000 jobs valued at over $200,000 have been created in the fonio value chain over two years.

The partnership has also helped AMAATI in carrying out ploughing services for the holder farmers as well as providing them with seeds and supporting them with post-management tools like tarpaulins so they can have quality products.

AMAATI expanded in terms of the smallholder farmers and the supplies, as over 4000 smallholder women have benefitted from the partnership in the past two years.

Supplies by the company have increased by 20 per cent, hence generating more revenue to sustain the business.

Farmers express delight over Mastercard Foundation and AMAATI partnership

A smallholder farmer, Fuseina Lamboo, in a show of appreciation, expressed delight at how the partnership has benefited farmers like her.

"We used to suffer to sell our fonio but AMAATI has come closer to us and we sell to them directly and we do not suffer again".

Mobo Adasuo, another fonio farmer, also opened up about how farmers in the region became eventual beneficiaries of the partnership.

"We are happy AMAATI is here, AMAATI came last year, and what they have done for us is enough for anyone to join them. The company is clean, they take good care of us, so now we count our money. We don't want AMAATI to leave our area.

Giving women a dignified means of livelihood

Salma Abdulai, in her concluding remarks, expressed delight that the partnership has achieved its purpose by playing a pivotal role in empowering more women into fonio farming and giving them a voice in their families and communities.

"Women are now able to make decisions, in their families and are also respected in their communities because they are making dignified income and that is very important to us."

About The Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a Canadian Foundation and one of the world's largest foundations, with a mission to advance education and financial inclusion.

It works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work.

The Foundation was established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company.

The Foundation is an independent organization and separate from the company. Its policies, operations, and programs are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership. For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org

