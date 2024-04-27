Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist and trailblazer Joe Lartey has passed away at the age of 96

Legendary Ghanaian sports commentator and journalist Joaquim Awuley Lartey, affectionately called Joe Lartey, has passed away at age 96.

In a statement, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) said the first SWAG president died on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Details of SWAG statement

The statement, however, did not indicate whether he died of natural causes due to old age or ill health.

''The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) announces the death of renowned Legendary Ghanaian Journalist, Broadcaster & First President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Mr Joachim Awuley Lartey aka 'Joe Lartey' on April 26, 2024.

''The late broadcaster also known as "Over To You Joe Lartey" passed at age 96,'' SWAG posted on Facebook.

The statement further said details on the iconic sports journalist's demise will be communicated in due course.

Brief history about Joe Lartey

Joe Lartey's career spans over six decades. He began his profession in journalism in 1961 as a football commentator at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). He subsequently joined Radio Nigeria and worked there until 1990 before returning to GBC, where he hosted shows like Sports Digest on GTV.

His accomplishments include earning the esteemed A Life in Sport honour from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) at the AIPS Sport Media Awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Read the statement by SWAG below:

