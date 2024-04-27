Ghanaian actor Kalybos is celebrating his first birthday as a married man with dapper photos

Kalybos modelled in a custom-made two-piece outfit for his birthday photoshoot that is trending online

Some social media users have commented on Kalybos' birthday outfit and haircut

Ghanaian actor and comedian Richard Asante, popularly called Kalybos, has posted classy photos to celebrate his birthday today, April 27, 2024.

The comic actor was photographed in a two-piece yellow ensemble while rocking black sunglasses to style his look.

Kalybos and his wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @kalybos1

Source: Instagram

Kalybos wore black shoes with white soles to complete his look. He held a glass of champagne to celebrate his first birthday as a happily married man.

As he posed for the cameras, the handsome actor looked dapper in his curly hairstyle and well-groomed braids.

Check out the photos below;

Kalybos spends quality time with his beautiful wife in London

Kalybos and his wife looked dashing in designer outfits as they joined other sports fans to watch a crucial match for Ghana's Mohammed Kudus.

Watch the video below;

Otumfuo's daughter and other celebrities react to Kalybos' birthday photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

Mekunu Kwaku ❤️❤️❤️ The Family Loves You oooo

Fiificoleman stated:

Blessed birthday

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday bro. You are blessed and highly favored by the Lord. No weapon orchestrated against you shall prosper. The sky is your starting point. Have fun and keep killing it

Salmamumin stated:

Awww happiest birthday bro ✨

Djbreezygh stated:

More Life my brotherrrrrr

bismarkthejoke stated:

Enjoy Your Day My Gee ❤️

Intimidation stated:

Happy birthday, menua. Onyankopon nhyira wo piiiiiii

Flowdellybyk stated:

MoreLifeMaBos ❤️

fixon2owoo stated

NASIRUUUUUU! Have a great year.

sheleon___ stated:

Happy birthday birthday pal

Kalybos And His Pretty Girlfriend Rock Elegant Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kalybos and his fiancée, who went viral with their pre-wedding photos.

The well-known comedian looked stylish in exquisitely tailored attire for the stunning pre-wedding portraits.

The famous groom has received a lot of congratulations from Ghanaians as he gets ready to exchange vows.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh