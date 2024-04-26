Kofi Kinaata, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, was asked about how he is able to maintain a positive brand image

The musician revealed that he does not do anything special but mentioned that he has an image to protect, so he avoids negativity

Kofi Kinaata is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities whose career is not riddled with controversies; he, however, noted that it was bound to happen as he was human

Renowned musician Kofi Kinaata, in a recent interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, shared insights into how he maintains a positive brand image.

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata Photo Source: Kofi Kinaata

Source: Facebook

Kinaata revealed that he does not do anything out of the ordinary to maintain his image. He mentioned that he simply focuses on protecting his brand and avoiding negativity because he does not want to bring disgrace to his family. This has helped him to build a strong and positive brand image that is loved by Ghanaians.

Kinaata is among the few Ghanaian celebrities who have managed to steer clear of controversies throughout their career. The musician maintains a consistent focus on his craft rather than getting involved in unnecessary disputes or scandals. This has earned him the respect of Ghanaians. He has often stated that he was not willing to partake in rap beef because it breeds negativity.

However, Kinaata was quick to point out that he is human, and it is inevitable that controversies might arise at some point.

Fans praise Kofi Kinaata

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

STEPONESTUDIOSGH said:

You never go fit corner this guy, intelligence over dose, herh.

xx_seyram commented:

Kinaata is just that one artist who has kept his brand from the onset

heyoungestsugardaddyeli9467 reacted:

Smartest Guy in the Industry

Kofi Kinaata on dumsor

In another story, Kofi Kinaata, in a conversation with Kwadwo Sheldon, lamented about the power crises in the country.

The musician said he was also experiencing power outages in his vicinity, revealing that there are times when he goes the entire day without light.

When asked to add his voice to the clamour for the issue to be fixed, the musician expressed that there was not much his words would change.

