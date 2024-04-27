The NPP has begun voting in the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency parliamentary primary to elect their candidate for the 2024 general poll

The primary involves about 1,300 delegates deciding between two prominent contenders, Joseph Addo and Solomon Kotey Nikoi

The election comes after the resignation of the elected parliamentary candidate for the area, Dr Gerald Joseph Tetteh

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commenced voting in the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency parliamentary primary to elect the party’s candidate for the 2024 general election.

About 1,300 delegates are voting to elect eighter Joseph Addo, President Akufo-Addo’s personal driver, or Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the constituency.

NPP delegates vote in La Dade-Kotopon parliamentary primary. Photo credit: newpatrioticparty.org.

Source: UGC

Why the ongoing primary?

This primary comes after the NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) gave clearance following the resignation of Dr Gerald Joseph Tetteh, the elected parliamentary candidate for the party, citing personal reasons for his decision.

A press release dated April 19, 2024, by the party indicated that the primary is one of several primaries rescheduled by the NPP from the planned January 27 date for the general primaries.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its National Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, April 9. 2024, passed the following resolutions in respect of the party’s parliamentary primaries in the…outstanding constituencies in accordance with Article 12 of the Party Constitution,'' portions of the release said, per 3news.

NEC agreed to open nominations for the conduct of a parliamentary primary in the La Dadekotopon Constituency after Dr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio resigned as parliamentary candidate.

NEC opened nominations for parliamentary primaries

In the Akan Constituency, NEC opened nominations for a parliamentary primary due to the passing of the late parliamentary candidate, Hon Amb Rashid Bawa.

The party leadership, however, decided to reinstate Joseph Afankwah as an aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Agona West Constituency primary, while NEC adopted the Report of the Ejisu Parliamentary Vetting Committee to clear all nine aspirants who have duly filed nominations to contest in the Ejisu Constituency primaries.

The statement also stated that the party will publish appropriate guidelines for the conduct of parliamentary primaries in the remaining constituencies.

