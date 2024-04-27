Ghanaian musician Medikal has chosen his favourite rapper in Ghana during his London media tour

The father-of-one proudly showered accolades on award-winning female rapper Eno Barony during his live interview

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has listed his best rappers in Ghana during an interview with Adesope ahead of his concert at the Indigo O2 on May 3, 2024.

Strongman Burner, Eno Barony and Medikal rock classy outfits. Photo credits: @enobarony @ghkwau

The Omo Ada hitmaker, Medikal, mentioned the names of some new artists doing exceptionally well to promote the Ghanaian Music Industry.

Slim King is very dope. Some of them, I dey see am for live video. There is this guy too. Kwasi Amewuga . There is this rapper he has been around for a while and he dropped an album and the album is very dope. His name is Kweku Smoke.

There is lot of people holding the rap culture down. Strongman and Eno Barony. Eno Barony is the dopest female rapper and he raps better than Strongman.

Medikal pays a courtesy call to the Ghana high commissioner to the UK

Ghanaian musician Medikal looked dapper in an all-black tracksuit and Nike sneakers as he paid a courtesy call on the Ghana high commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, in London

Ghanaians react as Medikal chooses Eno Barony over Strongman

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kalme_august stated:

Why PG nkoaaa ,

iam_kayslay_gh stated:

She raps better than you too

_adofoasa stated:

beef ooo beef

Khalifacontrolla stated:

STUBBORN

thatboikofi_atenka_endless_ stated:

But strongman is better than medikal

onereal_williams_brown stated:

Davido or Wizkid never talk about each other while on a platform like this. Ghanaian artiste never go learn mmoa

bigboychrist_ stated:

As eno better pass strongman . We all know strong man is better than you too

oseikwamevido stated:

Strongman wossop

gigi_mensah stated:

Hw3 ne gyimii bi

k.darkowanoriginal stated:

Medikal paaaa how can eno rap better than strongman , even you medikal sef , you no dey rap better pass strongman, stop that comparison!

Pphlemzy stated:

Fact medikal byk no Dey cap for here tho

sweet_boi_101 stated:

He still dey fear strongman

