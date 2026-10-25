Davido attended Zlatan Ibile's wedding on October 24, 2026, as a close friend and groomsman

A spontaneous moment caught on camera at the Lagos ceremony quickly became the most-talked-about clip online

Fans across social media are now questioning the long-standing rivalry narrative after watching the video

A wedding in Lagos has sparked one of the most widely discussed moments in Afrobeats this year, and it had nothing to do with the ceremony itself.

When Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile married Davita Lamai on October 24, 2026, his close friend and fellow artist Davido was by his side as a groomsman. But it was a candid moment on the dancefloor that ended up stealing the conversation online.

Midway through the celebrations, the DJ played Wizkid's 2014 anthem "Ojuelegba," and Davido's response was immediate. Videos shared across X and Instagram showed him moving freely to the music, mouthing the lyrics, grinning widely, and exchanging high-fives with other guests. There was no awkwardness, no hesitation, just someone completely absorbed in a song he clearly loves. Zlatan and his new bride were also on their feet dancing to the same track, cementing "Ojuelegba" as something of an unofficial highlight of the evening.

The clip spread rapidly, partly because of who was dancing, and partly because of what it seemed to say. Davido and Wizkid have shared the summit of Afrobeats for well over a decade, a period marked by genuine mutual recognition but also by prolonged public tension, much of it fuelled by rival fan communities rather than any sustained personal conflict between the two men. Watching Davido celebrate so openly to a Wizkid record, unbothered and beaming, prompted many observers to ask whether the so-called beef had ever really existed beyond the internet.

"Ojuelegba," released more than a decade ago, remains one of the most enduring records in modern Afrobeats, rooted in Lagos street culture and carrying the rare ability to cut across loyalties and generations.

Reactions poured in quickly across social platforms.

@pamilhereen wrote:

"I shake head for people who think Davido and wizkid are beefing each other."

@BryanvibesNg added:

"Normally OBO no get problem," while @castrolt06 said: "Una think say davido Dey beef anybody?"

@AlexanderDotdc noted:

"Davido no get wahala with WizKid Na FC dey do anyhow."

@Giwa_Ab put it plainly:

"Man gat no business with who sang the song, just enjoying good tunes, as it should be."

@msolid118 perhaps captured the mood best:

"Good music doesn't need permission to enter your body I like the way David is living his life."

For many watching, the moment needed no further analysis. A room full of people, a beloved song, and one of Nigeria's biggest stars dancing without a care in the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh