TV3 announced Lamiley of the Greater Accra Region as the 4th runner-up at the 20th edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful

The result left many Ghanaians shocked, with fans expressing disbelief that Lamiley did not finish higher in the competition

Emotional reactions flooded the comments section, with some fans questioning whether the outcome was determined by votes or judges' scores

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Ghanaians are struggling to accept the outcome of the 20th edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), after TV3 announced that fan favourite Lamiley from the Greater Accra Region finished as 4th runner-up in the 2026 competition.

TV3 shared the result on Instagram on 19th October 2026, confirming Lamiley's placing in the prestigious annual pageant.

Greater Accra's Lamiley is the winner of the 2026 GMB pageant. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Greater Accra's Lamiley secures 5th place 2026 GMB

For many watching, a 4th runner-up finish felt like a significant underperformance for a contestant they considered the standout of the season.

The GMB, now in its 20th edition, has long served as one of Ghana's most-watched cultural pageants, celebrating the beauty, talent, and heritage of women from across the country's regions.

The announcement triggered an outpouring of disbelief, with several commenters struggling to contain their emotions.

The Instagram video is below:

Lamiley's road to the GMB 2026 crown

Throughout the 2026 GMB competition, Lamiley distinguished herself with a combination of confidence, cultural knowledge, and genuine warmth.

She showcased traditional dances, articulated the significance of Ghanaian customs, and spoke candidly about issues facing young people, making a strong case that beauty is as much about substance as it is about appearance.

The journey was far from straightforward. Late-night rehearsals, demanding challenges, and the pressure of competing against a strong field of contestants all tested her resolve.

But she drew on the support of those who believed in her and her sense of purpose to push through the difficult moments.

The Instagram photo is below:

Fans' reactions to Lamiley's 4th runner-up finish

The post quickly drew a flood of emotional responses from viewers who had clearly backed the contestant to go all the way. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media.

@son_of_kinggeorge wrote:

"I can't stop crying herrr tv3 🥺🥺🥺how can Lamiley be 5th hmmmm"

@fafali.pearl asked:

"Can someone clarify because I don't understand. Was it votes? Or judges scores?"

@naalamileybanky shared:

"I'm literally crying 😭 … I'm soo broken. Like 5th position.??? No matter what .. she was my queen . 👸❤️"

The Instagram photo is below:

List of all GMB winners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about all 19 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winners and the regions they represented from 2007 to 2025.

The Central, Northern and Volta regions have each produced three queens, while Savannah recorded its first win in 2024.

The latest edition added Isabella Etornam Gagblezu to the pageant’s nearly two-decade roll of honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh