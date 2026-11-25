Veteran TV3 presenter Roland Walker lost his father, retired Captain John Walker, who served Ghana with distinction

Media General colleague Johnnie Hughes announced the news on Facebook and disclosed that the funeral will take place in Tema

Hughes praised Roland for continuing to host New Day on TV3 despite his grief, drawing a parallel to his own experience in 2015

Veteran Ghanaian television presenter Roland Walker is mourning the passing of his father, retired Captain John Walker, who served in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) with honour before his death.

Popular TV3 New Day host Roland Walker loses his father, Captain John Walker (Rtd). Photo source: Roland Walker, Johnnie Beresford Hughes

Source: Facebook

Johnnie Beresford Hughes, a fellow journalist at Media General Ghana, broke the news in a series of Facebook posts last weekend and on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, extending his condolences to his colleague and friend.

He wrote:

"Deepest condolences to you, my brother and friend, Roland Walker, on the demise of your beloved father, Captain John Walker (Rtd). He served his nation well with the colours and left his indelible mark. May he rest in peace, and may you and yours be comforted in these trying times."

The exact circumstances leading to the late TV3 presenter's father's death remain unknown.

Johnnie Hughes described the late Captain Walker as a man who left an indelible mark on his nation through his military service.

A funeral service is scheduled for this weekend in Tema, where Roland Walker will join his extended family to bid farewell to his father.

Johnnie Hughes praises Roland Walker's professionalism

Beyond announcing the sad news, Hughes drew attention to Roland Walker's composure in the face of personal tragedy.

Despite dealing with the loss of his father, Walker continued to show up and present the morning show New Day on TV3 Ghana, a show of resilience that clearly moved his colleague.

Hughes connected Walker's response to a painful chapter in his own life, recalling how he found himself in a similar position in 2015 when he had to arrange for his own father's body and then head straight to the studio to host a morning programme on TV Africa.

"It reminds me of my situation in 2015 when I had to put my dad in a fridge and dash off to work to host the morning show on TV Africa," Hughes wrote, adding that Walker's conduct showed he is "a true barracks boy and a tough seed."

The Facebook posts announcing the demise of Roland Walker are below:

Reactions to Roland Walker's loss

Ghanaians and colleagues responded with an outpouring of support after the announcement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Amenuveve Ex-ray wrote:

"Our condolences to Roland and his family. But by the way, Johnnie, with all due respect, have you heard from the chairman? I heard he is filing a legal case against you."

Daniel Chica Hamenu said:

"Oh, so sorry, Sr Roland! I haven't heard of it. Take heart and be strong."

Benedict Akpem commented:

"May his soul rest in Peace. Condolences to you, Roland Walker, and the entire bereaved family."

Captain Smart loses his father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Captain Smart’s announcement that his father, Elder Samuel Evans Agyiri, had died aged 80.

The veteran broadcaster shared the news in an emotional tribute on Facebook.

Smart described his father as a man of dignity, wisdom and exceptional character. Their close bond was also on display when Elder Agyiri attended his son’s master’s degree graduation in 2025.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh