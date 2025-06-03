All about Miranda Hart's husband and all about their rumoured mysterious wedding

Miranda Hart's husband, Richard Fairs, is a building surveyor based in Bristol. Their romance began unexpectedly during the 2020 lockdown when Hart hired him to remove mould from her West London home. Explore Miranda Hart and Richard Fairs' journey from their unexpected encounter to their wedding.

A side view of Miranda Hart's husband, Richard Fairs (L). Richard is driving alongside Miranda and another person (R). Photo: World Fame Stories (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Miranda Hart is married to Richard Fairs, a building surveyor and director of The Building Consultancy .

. Miranda Hart and Richard Fairs encountered during lockdown in 2020, when Miranda engaged him to repair a mould problem at her West London home.

encountered during lockdown in 2020, when Miranda engaged him to repair a mould problem at her West London home. Richard Fairs was previously married for over 25 years and has two kids, making Miranda a stepmother.

Miranda alluded to her marriage in her biography, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You, which she later confirmed on The One Show.

Miranda Hart's profile summary

Full name Miranda Katherine Hart Gender Female Date of birth 14 December 1972 Age 52 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Torquay, Devon, England Current residence Hammersmith, West London Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Richard Fairs Father David Hart Mother Diana Margaret Luce Siblings Alice Louisa Hart Education Downe House, University of the West of England, The Academy of Live & Recorded Arts Profession Actress, comedian, writer Years active 1994–present Net worth $4 million Instagram @realmirandahart X (Twitter) @mermhart Facebook @MirandaHartOfficial Website mirandahart.com

Who is Miranda Hart's husband?

Miranda Hart is currently married to Richard Fairs, a chartered building surveyor. They got married on 6 July 2023 at St. Peter and St. Paul Church in Hambledon, Hampshire, England.

Their marriage ceremony was described as a restrained, Hawaiian-themed celebration attended by close friends and relatives. According to Miranda,

It was a very small gathering and for no reason at all it was Hawaiian themed with inflatable flamingos, coconut bowling and a steel band

Miranda Hart's husband, Richard Fairs, is inside a vehicle. Photo: World Fame Stories

How did Miranda Hart and Richard Fairs meet?

The two met in 2020, amid lockdown, when Richard, a construction surveyor, was hired to fix a mould problem in Hart's West London house. The British actress affectionately refers to him as "The Mould Man" or "The Boy from Bristol" in her biography, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You.

She disclosed that their first date consisted of hours of conversing over pizza in her living space, and she knew she loved him almost instantly. Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, she stated:

Unfortunately, mine had shunted its way across the box and turned into a calzone. I was going on and on about my shunted pizza, and it did not seem to faze him. We had already been talking for about two hours at this point, and I realised almost immediately that I was in love with him.

Actress Miranda Hart speaks onstage during the "Call The Midwife" panel at the PBS portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

She continued;

It was our first date and to my surprise he came back for a second date, despite me having gone on and on about that pizza.

Did Richard Fairs propose to Miranda?

The building surveyor proposed to Miranda at Kew Gardens in London. Miranda disclosed her marriage on The One Show in October 2024, emphasising her delight in being a "young bride at 51." Speaking on The One Show, she stated:

Miranda Hart attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2013 at Berkeley Square Gardens on 4 June 2013 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

He’s my best friend, we have the best fun, and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51.

Hart continued:

The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book. The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change

Posting a video on X (Twitter), Miranda stated:

I’ve got my best friend to do life with, and it’s wonderful, and I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land and having a book out, and so yeah, thanks so much for all your support.

The English actress concluded the video by high-fiving her spouse, which she quipped was an "exclusive".

Richard has two children with his ex-wife, Jeanne Speight, with whom he was married for over 25 years till they split in 2017.

Miranda Hart's husband, Richard Fairs (L) and Miranda Hart (R) in a vehicle. Photo: Celebrity News Channel

FAQs

Who is Miranda Hart? She is a renowned comedian, actress, and writer, widely recognised for her appearances in Emma. (2020), Spy (2015), and Miranda (2009). How old is Miranda Hart? She is 52 years old as of May 2025. Miranda was born on 14 December 1972. Is Miranda Hart's husband Tom Ellis? Miranda's husband is not Tom Ellis. Her husband is Richard Fairs. When was Miranda Hart diagnosed with Lyme disease? In 2020. She disclosed that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease after suffering from an unknown sickness for three decades. Is Miranda Hart married to Richard Fairs? They got married on 6 July 2023 in Hambledon, Hampshire. How rich is Miranda Hart? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miranda has an alleged net worth of $4 million. What is Miranda Hart's height? She is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Far from being a mysterious affair, the reality of Miranda Hart's husband, Richard Fairs and their wedding turned out to be a pleasantly low-key, Hawaiian-themed party. While early rumours suggested secrecy, it's now evident that Richard Fairs is the man who captured her heart.

