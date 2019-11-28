UCC student portal: sign in, results checking, registration

Institutions of higher learning have come a long way when it comes to student admissions. Not long ago, this process involved heavy queuing in the different departments. The University of Cape Coast has created a student portal where all of these services are available at the tap of a button. However, navigating the system can be pretty hectic for a first time user, hence the need for a guide that details everything available on the UCC student portal.

UCC may have started as a teachers training college to accommodate the growing needs of trained teachers, but it has since grown to one of Ghana's major institutions. This means that its capacity also increased from when it was started. As a result, adopting online services became a priority to handle the bigger student body and staff.

UCC student portal

With this platform, learners are assured of fast and efficient services. In addition, the portal helps with examination checks, results checking, fee payment, and others. There also exists a UCC distance student portal for students who are applying to the school from outside the country. However, before using the services, one must register and own a UCC student portal account.

As already mentioned, the learner's portal comes in handy, especially concerning easing transactions and viewing cut-off points. Some of the core functions this platform helps with include:

Course registration

Fees payment

Exam results

Admission online application

Application status

Acceptance fees payment

Transcript

Timetable

Academic calendar

Extra credit Hours

Deferment of admission

Logging in process

To benefit from the above, one must first register for the service on the school's website. Every student must have an account in order to be able to view the courses offered and the student results. Registering will make your UCC student portal login possible since you will be easily identified. To log into your account, do the following:

Visit the official school website Click on "Web Services" Click on the "Students Portal" option. This will lead you to the official login page. Enter your registration number and password Click on the "Login" button and you are good to go.

In addition, you can use the UCC portal forgotten password option in case you forget your password. The good news is that the UCC student portal registration can be done via mobile phone and PC. Once you are registered, you can access all the services offered on the portal.

How to activate your online account

When you get accepted to UCC and are using the portal for the first time, you are required to activate it. Once you confirm your admission, you will receive a document from the school detailing how to activate the account. The process includes:

Open a browser of your choice or type the school's web address in the address bar of the browser. Select activate online account on the "Get Started" page. Enter your username (your ID number for learners, e.g. 20010101, password, and other required fields. Click on "I agree" to activate your account. Once your learner's account is activated, you can always use the portal ucc.edu.gh login to access information. All you need is your student number and password.

UCC student portal results

University of Cape Coast graduants. Photo: @universityofcapecoast

One of the guaranteed services offered is portal results checking. Students should take note of the fact that semester results and the cut-off points will always be uploaded on the portal. To access them:

Visit the school student portal Log in by entering the student login details Go to the results section and navigate to find the semester that you need. The results will be displayed for you to view. If you cannot access your results on the student portal, then you need to contact the necessary authorities.

Apart from the results, the UCC student portal guide helps with hostel searches, distance learning materials, and fees information. If you need to access the UCC student portal distance education, the platform has every detail you need.

UCC student portal address

As a backup option, the UCC website also has the school's address so that you can reach them directly. In case you do not understand what you need to do with the online platform, contact the school through the following details:

Telephone: +233 [03321]32440, +233 [03321] 32480-9

+233 [03321]32440, +233 [03321] 32480-9 Fax: +233 [03321] 32484

+233 [03321] 32484 Email: registrar@ucc.edu.gh

UCC student portal is a convenient and easy to use platform. Once students have registered, they are able to access most of the institutions' services on the portal.

