Serwaa Amihere has reportedly unfollowed and blocked content creator Kyei Nwom on TikTok, according to a video he shared on his TikTok page on Wednesday

The block reportedly came after Kyei Nwom made a funny video about influencers living fake lives amid the backlash over Serwaa Amihere’s fake designer comments

Serwaa Amihere has not publicly commented on the claim, while many social media users have reacted with humour, jokingly asking what he did to her

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Serwaa Amihere has reportedly unfollowed and blocked content creator Kyei Nwom on TikTok after he made a funny video about influencers.

Content creator Kyei Nwom speaks in a TikTok video after claiming Serwaa Amihere has unfollowed and blocked him. Photo source: Kyei Nwom/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The GHOne TV presenter has been at the centre of a social media storm after advising young women against buying fake designer items.

Her comments drew backlash from celebrities such as Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo, Mzbel and Mona Gucci.

Amid the controversy, Kyei Nwom shared a funny video in which he spoke about the fake lives many influencers live.

Many social media users linked the video to the ongoing Serwaa Amihere saga. Days later, the content creator claimed she had taken action against him.

Serwaa Amihere reportedly blocks Kyei Nwom

In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Kyei Nwom said Serwaa had unfollowed and blocked him.

His caption read: “My bestie has finally unfollowed and blocked me on TikTok.”

Two screenshots in the clip show her TikTok profile and a page displaying “Account not found.” Kyei Nwom added face-palm and laughing emojis to the post.

Serwaa Amihere has not publicly reacted to his claim. His video has since gained more than 32,000 likes and over 550 comments.

The TikTok video from Kyei Nwom, in which he says Serwaa Amihere has blocked him, is below.

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere’s reported block

Many social media users found the claim hilarious, while others questioned what he did. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

abenabianca22 said:

“What did you do to her?”

naa_tekor_papabi said:

“Let me follow you to replace her.”

abenauniverse1 said:

“You were honest and she didn’t like it because she was expecting you to be nice.”

just_takeaway said:

“Serwaa, please unblock him and block him again.”

anipatheartist said:

“It means our opinions over here get to them, which they always end up denying.”

nanayawmarfo2 said:

“Hello Auntie Serwaa, please block us again.”

Dr Likee replies Serwaa over chains

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Kumawood actor Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, replied Serwaa Amihere after she referenced his chains in her comments.

In a video shared on Facebook by blogger Zion Felix, he was seen walking on a street ahead of a shoot. He wore a yellow sleeveless top with several gold-coloured chains around his neck.

When asked whether the chains were original, Akabenezer said they were called “Serwaa chains.” Many social media users praised him for responding without insults.

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Source: YEN.com.gh