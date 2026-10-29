PRESEC NSMQ 2026 champion Jason Antwi-Agyei has gained admission to KNUST and chosen Mechanical Engineering as his programme

In a campus interview, Jason revealed a lifelong passion for building machines that can solve problems in Ghana and beyond

The 2026 NSMQ Champion spoke candidly about his mindset going into the NSMQ competition, crediting God and his team for the victory

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Jason Antwi-Agyei, the face of PRESEC's triumphant 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) campaign, has arrived at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi and wasted no time explaining why Mechanical Engineering was the only course on his mind.

2026 PRESEC NSMQ Champion Jason Antwi-Agyei begins his mechanical engineering journey at KNUST. Photo source: Voice of Knust, @addomaxwellnana/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok interview with Yolanda, a PRO of the Ghana Engineering Students' Association (GESA) filmed on the KNUST campus and posted by Maxshot Photography, Jason talked about the next chapter of his academic journey.

Shot outdoors against a backdrop of palm trees and campus buildings in classic street-interview style, the clip quickly gained traction online.

Jason Antwi-Agyei on choosing Mechanical Engineering

Jason was straightforward about what drew him to the discipline.

"I like the rigour of engineering, and I think it's the best course I can do to fully unleash my potential," he said.

His ambitions extend well beyond the lecture hall. He described a long-held desire to build machines capable of addressing real-world challenges, with his sights set on Ghana and the international stage alike.

Looking five years ahead, the 2026 NSMQ champion said he hopes to complete his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and secure a role at one of the leading engineering firms, either in Ghana or abroad.

"By the grace of God, I would hopefully be working with one of the top firms in Ghana or internationally in order to be able to solve problems here, Ghana and the world at large," he added.

When Yolanda pressed him on whether he believed PRESEC would win the NSMQ, Jason gave a measured but revealing answer.

He spoke about the importance of visualising success while remaining grounded in the reality that outcomes are never guaranteed.

"I always like to visualise myself winning, but I fully acknowledge the possibility that it might not go my way," he said. "But I did everything in my power that was humanly possible to make sure that we would be able to win."

Jason gained admission to study mechanical engineering just weeks after his standout performance at the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale, where he and teammate Jesse Kekeli Afudego led PRESEC Legon to victory over St Augustine's College and Accra Academy.

Their win extended PRESEC's record as the most successful school in NSMQ history, ending a two-year wait for the trophy after quarter-final exits in the two previous editions.

The TikTok video of Jason Antwi-Agyei's full KNUST campus interview is below:

Reactions to Jason Antwi-Agyei's KNUST arrival

Ghanaians were quick to celebrate the young scholar's next move, flooding the comments with encouragement.

Marcus wrote:

"Mechanical Engineering is a good programme."

Ewurabenaa said:

"Mmm, it is well for my engineering students."

Softaura commented:

"Odade3 spirit".

Uncle T added:

"He go go far Chale."

Jason Antwi-Agyei shares aerospace engineer dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about PRESEC’s Jason Agyei and his ambition to become an aerospace engineer, making air and space travel more affordable while reducing emissions.

His dream followed a remarkable academic journey: Jason reportedly helped KNUST Basic School win the JSMQ in 2023 before helping PRESEC Legon claim the NSMQ title in 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh