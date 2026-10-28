Kumawood actor Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has responded to Serwaa Amihere after she cited his chains in her comments about fake luxury items

In a video shared by Zion Felix, Akabenezer wore several big gold-coloured chains and humorously said they are called Serwaa chains when asked about them

Many social media users praised the actor for replying with humour, while Mona Gucci and others have also reacted to Serwaa Amihere’s fake designer comments

Kumawood actor Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has responded to broadcaster Serwaa Amihere after she referenced his chains in her comments about fake luxury items.

Kumawood actor Akabenezer wears several gold-coloured chains as he walks on a street ahead of a shoot. Photo source: Zion Felix, Serwaa Amihere, Osei Amoah Dennis.

Source: Facebook

Serwaa, a GHOne TV presenter and lawyer, recently advised young women against buying fake designer bags if they could not afford the originals.

In her remarks, she reportedly cited the many chains Akabenezer wears in his skits as an example of fake jewellery.

Her comments drew backlash from several celebrities, including Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo and Mzbel. Afia, in particular, described the reference to Akabenezer’s chains as “so uncalled for.”

Akabenezer names his chains after Serwaa

In a video shared on Facebook by blogger Zion Felix, Akabenezer was seen walking on a street ahead of a shoot.

He wore a yellow sleeveless top with several gold-coloured chains layered around his neck, each carrying a big pendant.

As he walked, a man asked him whether the chains were original. Laughing it off, Akabenezer replied that they were called “Serwaa chains.”

Despite the online debate, he did not lash out at the broadcaster. Many viewers praised him for responding with humour rather than insults.

The Facebook video of Zion Felix, in which Akabenezer responds to Serwaa Amihere, is below.

Fans react to Akabenezer’s ‘Serwaa chains’ reply

Social media users were amused by the actor’s light-hearted response. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Monica Nartey Ampong said:

“I respect you paa, agoro nkoaa. People thought you were coming to insult her.”

Amak G Amaky said:

“You can’t be angry with this man. I love you, man. Life is easy.”

Priscilla Atweri said:

“They sound like somebody’s room keys.”

Kojo Adade said:

“But this was what she was cautioning the ladies not to do. Don’t put on too many copper chains like Akabenezer. Nothing wrong with that statement.”

Egow Kwamz said:

“Then naa he makes content. This man paa de3.”

Nana Baiden said:

“Serwaa chains > dɛdɛ nkoaa.”

Mona Gucci defends women wearing knock-offs

YEN.com.gh previously reported that media personality Mona Gucci defended women who wear fake designer items amid the Serwaa Amihere controversy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, she pushed back against criticism of women who buy knock-off products.

“Serwaa... let young women wear what they can afford. It’s no crime to wear a knock-off brand!!” she wrote.

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Source: YEN.com.gh