The Ghana Education Service issued an urgent directive asking all eligible promotion applicants to verify their application status

A letter signed by Deputy Director-General Munawaru Issahaque instructed Regional Directors of Education to circulate the notice through official channels

Applicants have been provided with a designated portal link and QR code to access their promotion application status

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed all eligible applicants in its 2026 promotion exercise to verify their application status on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed all eligible applicants in its 2026 promotion exercise to verify their application status. Credit: Ute Grabowsky

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A letter dated October 14, 2026, addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, told directors that applicants across their regions must use a designated promotion portal to check the status of their applications. The directive was described as urgent.

The letter was signed by Munawaru Issahaque, Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality and Access, on behalf of the Director-General.

In it, GES management requested that Regional Directors promptly communicate the instructions to affected applicants using the appropriate administrative channels to ensure compliance within the specified timeframe.

Applicants wishing to check their status are directed to visit https://bit.ly/statuschecker2026 or scan the QR code included in the official letter circulated to the regions.

Beyond notifying applicants, Regional Directors have been specifically tasked with ensuring the information reaches all relevant parties through proper administrative structures.

The GES indicated that this dissemination process is critical to the smooth running of the promotion exercise.

The service concluded the letter by expressing appreciation to the Regional Directors for their cooperation in implementing the exercise.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh