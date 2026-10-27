Henry Fitz took a subtle dig at Serwaa Amihere via his Koforidua hotel's Snapchat handle after she spoke out about fake designer products

The post, which has since been deleted, appeared to reference Serwaa Amihere's past romantic history with Henry Fitz

Ghanaians flooded social media with reactions to the businessman's post, with many noting that October 2026 has been packed with drama

Henry Fitz, the popular Ghanaian businessman known for his past dealings and legal tussles with media personality Serwaa Amihere has waded back into public conversation with a pointed social media post that many are reading as a direct jab at his former romantic associate.

Henry Fitz reacts to GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere's comments about fake designer products. Photo source: Seven Ghana TV, Serwaa Amihere

Source: Facebook

On Monday, October 26, 2026, Henry Fitz used the Snapchat account of his Koforidua-based establishment, Dear Home Hotel, to share a message that has since been deleted.

The post came hot on the heels of the controversy surrounding Serwaa Amihere's comments urging young women to avoid fake designer products and be more discerning about the brands they buy.

Her remarks drew mixed reactions, with a section of social media users agreeing with her message while others questioned whether it was fair to set such expectations for people who cannot afford high-end brands.

Henry Fitz's cryptic message at Serwaa Amihere

The deleted post from Henry Fitz, reshared on TikTok by popular blogger Lupi Love, posed a loaded question and levelled accusations against the GHOne TV presenter and lawyer, stating:

"If you know what's original and can afford to purchase any kind of original product regardless, for yourself, like you would have originally found yourself a husband and not to go after someone else's own on his wedding day. What's faker than this?"

Henry Fitz's message, via his hotel's social media handle, left little to the imagination for those familiar with the pair's history.

The businessman's comments appeared to be a direct nod to the circumstances surrounding Serwaa Amihere and the businessman's previously reported relationship.

The TikTok post of Henry Fitz's response to Serwaa Amihere's controversy is below:

Ghanaians react to Henry Fitz's post

The deleted post sparked a fresh wave of commentary from Ghanaians, many of whom noted that the month had been relentlessly eventful.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Obaatuntum By Akosua (OBA) wrote:

"But this October has been the longest October ever, oo. Dabiaa ni asɛm foforɔ."

Abena blinkz said:

"She will regret it😂."

Yaagyeiwaa commented:

"She meant, 'Don't be fake. How can you rock Christian Dioro and expect someone not to laugh at you? Just wear kanta dresses and rock them high. Ɛnoaaa nie oo hmm."

Jessica said:

"He shouldn’t bring himself into this because she didn’t force him to do anything. 😭 The fact that we’re on her doesn’t mean he should start this thing. He’s not even shy."

Efia Odo reacts to Serrwaa Amihere's controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Efia Odo’s response to the backlash over Serwaa Amihere’s comments on fake luxury items and workplace perceptions.

The debate raised a bigger question about whether people in Ghana are judged by their qualifications or by what they wear.

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Source: YEN.com.gh