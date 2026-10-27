Serwaa Amihere: Henry Fitz Reacts to GHOne TV Presenter's Fake Designer Comments Controversy
- Henry Fitz took a subtle dig at Serwaa Amihere via his Koforidua hotel's Snapchat handle after she spoke out about fake designer products
- The post, which has since been deleted, appeared to reference Serwaa Amihere's past romantic history with Henry Fitz
- Ghanaians flooded social media with reactions to the businessman's post, with many noting that October 2026 has been packed with drama
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Henry Fitz, the popular Ghanaian businessman known for his past dealings and legal tussles with media personality Serwaa Amihere has waded back into public conversation with a pointed social media post that many are reading as a direct jab at his former romantic associate.
On Monday, October 26, 2026, Henry Fitz used the Snapchat account of his Koforidua-based establishment, Dear Home Hotel, to share a message that has since been deleted.
The post came hot on the heels of the controversy surrounding Serwaa Amihere's comments urging young women to avoid fake designer products and be more discerning about the brands they buy.
Her remarks drew mixed reactions, with a section of social media users agreeing with her message while others questioned whether it was fair to set such expectations for people who cannot afford high-end brands.
Henry Fitz's cryptic message at Serwaa Amihere
The deleted post from Henry Fitz, reshared on TikTok by popular blogger Lupi Love, posed a loaded question and levelled accusations against the GHOne TV presenter and lawyer, stating:
"If you know what's original and can afford to purchase any kind of original product regardless, for yourself, like you would have originally found yourself a husband and not to go after someone else's own on his wedding day. What's faker than this?"
Henry Fitz's message, via his hotel's social media handle, left little to the imagination for those familiar with the pair's history.
The businessman's comments appeared to be a direct nod to the circumstances surrounding Serwaa Amihere and the businessman's previously reported relationship.
The TikTok post of Henry Fitz's response to Serwaa Amihere's controversy is below:
Ghanaians react to Henry Fitz's post
The deleted post sparked a fresh wave of commentary from Ghanaians, many of whom noted that the month had been relentlessly eventful.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Obaatuntum By Akosua (OBA) wrote:
"But this October has been the longest October ever, oo. Dabiaa ni asɛm foforɔ."
Abena blinkz said:
"She will regret it😂."
Yaagyeiwaa commented:
"She meant, 'Don't be fake. How can you rock Christian Dioro and expect someone not to laugh at you? Just wear kanta dresses and rock them high. Ɛnoaaa nie oo hmm."
Jessica said:
"He shouldn’t bring himself into this because she didn’t force him to do anything. 😭 The fact that we’re on her doesn’t mean he should start this thing. He’s not even shy."
Efia Odo reacts to Serrwaa Amihere's controversy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Efia Odo’s response to the backlash over Serwaa Amihere’s comments on fake luxury items and workplace perceptions.
The debate raised a bigger question about whether people in Ghana are judged by their qualifications or by what they wear.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh