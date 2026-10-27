Mzbel has reacted to Serwaa Amihere’s comments urging women to avoid fake designer items, insisting that every fake item is fake, from wigs to nails

In a light-hearted TikTok video, the singer listed artificial nails, lashes and cosmetic enhancements, before asking which one was more fake than a fake bag

Efia Odo, Mona Gucci and Afia Schwarzenegger are among other celebrities who have also reacted to the GHOne TV presenter’s comments on fake luxury items

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Musician Mzbel has reacted to Serwaa Amihere’s comments urging young women to avoid fake designer items.

Singer Mzbel reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s comments on fake designer items in a light-hearted video shared on TikTok. Photo source: Mzbel. Serwaa Amihere/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The GHOne TV presenter made the remarks at an event on Sunday, October 25, 2026. In a video that went viral, Serwaa Amihere advised young women not to buy fake designer bags if they cannot afford the originals.

Her comments, which also touched on how people are perceived at work, sparked mixed reactions online.

Some social media users agreed with her, while others questioned whether it was fair to people who cannot afford high-end brands.

Celebrities such as Efia Odo, Mona Gucci and Afia Schwarzenegger have since weighed in on the matter.

Mzbel reacts to Serwaa Amihere's fake comments

In a video widely shared on TikTok, Mzbel argued that every fake item is fake, regardless of what it is. According to her, a fake bag is no different from fake wigs or cosmetic enhancements such as a BBL.

The singer listed other items many women use, including artificial nails and lashes, some of which she also wears. She then asked which one was more fake, before adding that it was just her opinion.

“Fake is fake; it doesn’t matter how expensive it is,” she said.

Mzbel appeared to be in a light-hearted mood throughout the video.

The TikTok video in which Mzbel reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s comments is below.

Fans react to Mzbel’s comments

Many social media users agreed with Mzbel, while others shared their own views on the debate. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

AKUA SERWAA said:

“I think she was trying to advise the audience not to copy other people’s lives, and at the right time they will be able to afford luxury things, but Ghanaians are taking it as a World Cup.”

optimistic _Queen_Teeya said:

“Exactly, everything styles nowadays are all fake, so I don’t know what exactly she is trying to say.”

MINA SAMONAS said:

“We all are using fake, but they want to behave like the highest class. Asem ooo.”

Ms Duut said:

“As for me, nothing concerns me with what they said, as long as my Ghana jersey goes with any type of jeans. Whether it’s fake or not, I don’t care.”

Efia Odo, Mona Gucci react to Serwaa's comments

Efia Odo was among the celebrities who reacted to Serwaa Amihere’s comments in a video shared on TikTok.

The actress questioned why anyone should be bothered if she chose to carry a fake Birkin bag. She also argued that hiring should be based on a person’s qualifications and ability, not their appearance.

Mona Gucci defended women who wear fake designer items in a post on Instagram. In her view, young women should be allowed to wear what they can afford, as it is no crime to own a knock-off brand.

Afia Schwarzenegger also described Serwaa Amihere’s statement as uncalled for.

Henry Fitz reacts to controversy

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, businessman Henry Fitz appeared to react to Serwaa Amihere’s comments in a since-deleted Snapchat post.

The post was shared on Monday, October 26, 2026, through the account of his Koforidua hotel, Dear Home Hotel.

“What’s faker than this?” part of the post read.

Blogger Lupi Love later reshared the post on TikTok, sparking more reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh