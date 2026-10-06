NAF Releases Names of 25 Victims in Ondo ATR 42 Plane Crash on October 5

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that all 25 people aboard NAF 931 died when the aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5, 2026

The ATR 42 aircraft was carrying five crew members and 20 passengers on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it went down

Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke ordered a full investigation and opened a condolence register at NAF Headquarters in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the full list of 25 people who perished aboard its ATR 42 aircraft, designated NAF 931, after the plane crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Tuesday, October 5, 2026.

The Nigerian Air Force names all 25 victims of the NAF 931 crash in Ondo State, as its chief orders an investigation and opens a condolence register in Abuja. Image credit: SAM TV/FB

Source: UGC

The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos, carrying five crew members and 20 passengers, when it came down.

Search-and-rescue teams were deployed immediately alongside relevant authorities to locate all those on board, but no survivors were found.

Full list of Nigerian aircraft victims

The five crew members aboard were:

1. Squadron Leader MI Aburime — flight captain

2. Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje — co-pilot

3. Flight Lieutenant IS Bako — co-pilot

4. Warrant Officer Abubakar A — aircraft technician

5. Corporal Uguru HC — aircraft technician

The 20 passengers included 14 military personnel and six civilians. The military passengers were:

6. Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus

7. Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye

8. Flying Officer IM Adeshina

9. Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F

10. Master Warrant Officer Matini BA

11. Warrant Officer Nuhu FS

12. Flight Sergeant James RB

13. Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI

14. Sergeant Ani AE

15. Sergeant Izibenikien SI

16. Sergeant Alafuka C

17. Sergeant Mbadugha AN

18. Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC

19. Lance Corporal Eledan GE

The six civilians who also lost their lives were:

20. Mrs Ezeh Nneka

21. Godstmine Tarabina

22. Joy Micheal

23. Sunday Micheal

24. Ukeme David

25. Gideon Omotola

Govt orders investigation into aircraft crash

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the tragedy as "a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation," extending his sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues of everyone who died.

He also pledged that the service would support bereaved families during this period.

Air Marshal Aneke has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The NAF urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and cautioned against any action that could compromise the dignity of the affected families.

The statement was issued by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, via the official NAF social media account on October 6, 2026.

A condolence register has been opened at NAF Headquarters in Abuja, where senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies, and other well-wishers are invited to sign and leave messages of sympathy for the families of the deceased.

Security aide recounts the final words before the helicopter crash that killed five, as Wicknell Chivayo’s pilot struggled in the clouds before silence. Image credit: Pilot Institute, Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

Wicknell: Pilot's last words before helicopter crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has given a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.

The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.

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Source: YEN.com.gh