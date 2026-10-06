NAF Releases Names of 25 Victims in Ondo ATR 42 Plane Crash on October 5
- The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that all 25 people aboard NAF 931 died when the aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5, 2026
- The ATR 42 aircraft was carrying five crew members and 20 passengers on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it went down
- Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke ordered a full investigation and opened a condolence register at NAF Headquarters in Abuja
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The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the full list of 25 people who perished aboard its ATR 42 aircraft, designated NAF 931, after the plane crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Tuesday, October 5, 2026.
The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos, carrying five crew members and 20 passengers, when it came down.
Search-and-rescue teams were deployed immediately alongside relevant authorities to locate all those on board, but no survivors were found.
Full list of Nigerian aircraft victims
The five crew members aboard were:
1. Squadron Leader MI Aburime — flight captain
2. Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje — co-pilot
3. Flight Lieutenant IS Bako — co-pilot
4. Warrant Officer Abubakar A — aircraft technician
5. Corporal Uguru HC — aircraft technician
The 20 passengers included 14 military personnel and six civilians. The military passengers were:
6. Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus
7. Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye
8. Flying Officer IM Adeshina
9. Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F
10. Master Warrant Officer Matini BA
11. Warrant Officer Nuhu FS
12. Flight Sergeant James RB
13. Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI
14. Sergeant Ani AE
15. Sergeant Izibenikien SI
16. Sergeant Alafuka C
17. Sergeant Mbadugha AN
18. Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC
19. Lance Corporal Eledan GE
The six civilians who also lost their lives were:
20. Mrs Ezeh Nneka
21. Godstmine Tarabina
22. Joy Micheal
23. Sunday Micheal
24. Ukeme David
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25. Gideon Omotola
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The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the tragedy as "a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation," extending his sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues of everyone who died.
He also pledged that the service would support bereaved families during this period.
Air Marshal Aneke has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The NAF urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and cautioned against any action that could compromise the dignity of the affected families.
The statement was issued by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, via the official NAF social media account on October 6, 2026.
A condolence register has been opened at NAF Headquarters in Abuja, where senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies, and other well-wishers are invited to sign and leave messages of sympathy for the families of the deceased.
Wicknell: Pilot's last words before helicopter crash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has given a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.
The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.
The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh