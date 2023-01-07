Where did Shawna Loyer go after her appearance on Thir13en Ghosts?

If you grew up in the 2000s, you would recall that the decade was known for producing some of the generation's best horror films. Saw (2004), The Grudge (2004), and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) are a few examples. However, one film launched the decade with a bang and piqued the interest of horror fans. Thir13en Ghosts is a 2001 horror film based on the same-named 1960 film. The story revolves around 13 ghosts who haunt a mansion. One of the ghosts was Shawna Loyer, who played The Angry Princess. Fans are curious about what happened to the actress after her brief career.

Shawna Loyer had a brief career as an actress, and she only appeared in one film before leaving to pursue other interests. Her absence from the industry has left her fans wondering where she went. So, what happened to Shawna Loyer after 13 Ghosts?

Profile summary

Full name Shawna Loyer Soo Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1979 Age 43 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Richmond, British Columbia, Canada Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Don Soo Children Two University Kwantlen Polytechnic University Profession Accountant

Who is Shawna Loyer?

Shawna Loyer is an American actress best known for portraying The Angry Princess in Thir13en Ghosts (2001) and its subsequent 20-minute video revealed in 2002. The actress was born on 18 October 1979 in Miami, Florida, United States. Loyer is married to Don Soo, with whom she has two children.

What happened to Shawna Loyer after 13 Ghosts?

Shawna Loyer's Thirteen Ghosts appearance in 2002 was the last time fans saw her. She hasn't appeared in another film since, and fans are wondering what happened to the actor, who had a promising career. So, why did Shawna Loyer stop acting?

1. She got married to her long-time boyfriend

One of the reasons the actress took a break from the entertainment industry was to settle down. Don Soo, the Motor Trend's Auto Group owner, is the star's husband. Their marriage resulted in the birth of two sons, Shay Soo and Ash Soo.

2. She ventured into accounting

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shawna Loyer is an accountant. She started her accounting career in 2008 as an Intermediate Accountant at RHN CPA, a firm in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, where she worked until August 2013. From September 2013 to June 2018, Loyer worked in a similar capacity for Motor Trends Auto Group Inc.

Shawna then spent four years with The Wynford Group, from June 2018 to July 2022. Her current job is as a Senior Accountant at Midland Appliance, which she started in August 2022.

Why did Shawna Loyer only do one movie?

Unfortunately, the actress has not stated why she is no longer acting. However, based on her current lifestyle, Loyer most likely chose a career away from the spotlight to focus on her family.

What are Shawna Loyer movies?

According to IMDb, Shawna has only one credit as an actor. Her horror film Thir13en Ghosts (2001) is her only feature and debut film.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Shawna Loyer? She is a former American actress and entertainer best known for her role in the 2001 horror, Thir13en Ghosts. Is Shawna Loyer on social media? Yes, she is but her accounts aren't verified. Shawna Loyer's Instagram account is private and cannot be accessed publicly. Why did Shawna Loyer only do one movie? Unfortunately, the actress has yet to give the public any reason why she decided to quit the film industry. What happened to Shawna Loyer after 13 Ghosts? The former actress pursued a career in accounting. According to her LinkedIn account, Shawna currently works as a senior accountant at Midland Appliance in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. How many movies have Shawna Loyer appeared in? According to IMDb, the former entertainer has one credit as an actor, appearing on Thir13en Ghosts (2001).

Shawna Loyer is a former United States actress. Her only appearance was as The Angry Princess in the 2001 horror film Thir13en Ghosts. As a result, her fans have always been curious about what happened to the star and why she chose to pursue a career other than acting.

