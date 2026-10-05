Fresh details emerged at the burial of pilot Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda in Chiredzi on 4 October 2026 about the helicopter that crashed

The helicopter involved in the fatal 30 September crash belonged to Sky Helicopters, a company owned by businessman Themba Nkatazo

The revelation that Chivayo hired rather than owned the aircraft has prompted Zimbabweans to question other aspects of his lavish lifestyle

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New information about the helicopter crash that killed Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has caught social media off guard, after it emerged that the aircraft involved was not his property.

New details of the helicopter involved in the late Wicknell Chivayo's death emerge. Photo source: iStock, Sir Wicknell/Facebook

Source: UGC

The details came to light at the burial of Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda, one of the two pilots who perished in the 30 September 2026 crash.

The ceremony took place in Chiredzi, Masvingo, on Sunday, 4 October 2026, where Zimbabwe's Youth Minister Tino Machakaire introduced businessman Themba Nkatazo to mourners, according to Briefly News reports.

Who owned the helicopter Chivayo hired?

Nkatazo is the founder and chief executive of Valley Seeds Private Limited, an agricultural company, and separately owns Sky Helicopters, a private aviation firm.

It was Sky Helicopters that provided the aircraft Wicknell Chivayo had hired for the ill-fated trip.

The helicopter was therefore rented, not owned, by Chivayo.

Sky Helicopters caters to a high-profile clientele spanning company executives, politicians and wealthy socialites, a circle commonly referred to in Zimbabwe as "mbingas".

Chivayo was among its regular clients.

The crash on 30 September 2026 claimed five lives: Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, her personal assistant, and the two pilots, Captain Calvin Soda and Captain Courage Mutavirwa. Both pilots were laid to rest on the same day.

Zimbabweans question Wicknell Chivayo's wealth

The disclosure that the helicopter was rented rather than owned has stirred considerable debate online, with some Zimbabweans now wondering whether other expensive items associated with Chivayo's well-documented lifestyle were similarly hired or borrowed rather than purchased outright.

The late business mogul had long been a prominent and controversial figure in Zimbabwe, widely known for his flamboyant public image and high-value associations.

The X video detailing the latest update on Wicknell Chivayo's helicopter is below:

Netizens react to Wicknell Chivayo's helicopter revelation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

@Mfulomkhulu2 commented:

"So the helicopter was hired? Where is the Gulf Stream?"

@SkhumbuzoM_ said:

"So the billionaire was fake? The chopper had been hired from Themba Nkathazo."

@siyabutha wrote:

"So he didn't own anything basically."

Wicknell Chivayo's helicopter orders before death emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Wicknell Chivayo’s plans to build a helipad at his rural property in Chivhu and his order for three helicopters shortly before his death.

A video showed him urging workers to speed up construction, while one of the aircraft he had ordered was reportedly still in transit.

Despite planning his own fleet, Chivayo was still hiring helicopters when the fatal crash occurred.

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Source: YEN.com.gh