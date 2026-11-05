A video showing Great Osama's NYC Hotel in the Ashanti Region has surfaced online

The footage captures the hotel's buildings, swimming pool area and other facilities

Davido-branded accreditation passes also appear in the video ahead of his planned performance

A video showing the New York City (NYC) Hotel, reportedly preparing to host Nigerian music superstar Davido, has surfaced on social media.

Inside Great Osama's hotel reportedly bringing Davido to Manso in Ghana

Source: UGC

The hotel, located at Manso Akwasiso in the Ashanti Region, belongs to Ghanaian businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama.

The footage has offered a closer look at the establishment ahead of the Nigerian musician's advertised performance on November 15, 2026.

Video shows Great Osama's hotel

The circulating video begins with a view of the hotel's entrance, which features a large sign bearing the name Osama.

It subsequently captures a multi-storey building painted in cream and yellow, with reddish roofing sheets, pillars and balconies.

Another section of the footage shows the interior corridors, which feature black-and-white floor tiles, decorated ceilings and several doors leading to different sections of the building.

The camera also captures the hotel's outdoor swimming pool area, alongside a covered recreational space.

Towards the end of the footage, several Davido-branded accreditation passes are displayed, apparently connected to the upcoming entertainment event.

A caption accompanying the video reads: "The great Osama is making a History in Ghana."

Davido's planned performance at NYC Hotel

The emergence of the video follows reports that Great Osama is bringing Davido to his hotel for its third-anniversary celebration.

According to promotional materials, the event, dubbed The Davido Experience, is scheduled for November 15, 2026, at 9 pm.

Watch the X video below:

Great Osama is also the chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association and has previously been associated with entertainment events involving prominent Ghanaian musicians.

His latest initiative has brought attention to Manso Akwasiso, a rural community in the Amansie South District.

The footage provides a glimpse of the venue as anticipation builds around Davido's advertised appearance.

Who is Great Osama?

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama, is the owner of NYC Hotel at Manso Akwasiso.

The businessman is also the chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

Great Osama is attracting attention as his hotel prepares to host Nigerian music superstar Davido.

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Source: YEN.com.gh