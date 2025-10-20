Meet Madison Alworth's parents and the family behind the Fox Business reporter

Madison Alworth's parents are Norm Alworth and Sweeta Alworth. She grew up in New Jersey with her brother, in a household that valued ambition and resilience. Her Indian heritage through her mother helped shape her journalistic voice and ability to connect across cultures.

Madison Alworth with her parents, Norm and Sweeta Alworth, and her brother, Ian, during a family outing in a colourful cultural district. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Madison Alworth's parents are Norm Alworth and Sweeta Alworth, who raised her and her brother in Long Valley, New Jersey.

Her mother, Sweeta , is of Indian descent and works as a Financial Controller with a background in engineering.

, is of and works as a with a background in engineering. Her father, Norm , is an American business executive and MBA graduate from Rider University .

, is an and from . Madison often shares family moments on social media, including posts celebrating Diwali and family trips.

Madison Alworth's parents' profile summary

Meet Fox News' Madison Alworth's parents: The family behind the renowned reporter

Fox News journalist Madison Alworth was born to Norm Alworth and Sweeta Alworth on 21 November 1992. She grew up in Long Valley, New Jersey, alongside her brother, Ian Alworth. Though she keeps her personal life private, Madison occasionally shares glimpses of her family on social media.

Madison Alworth poses with her parents, Norm and Sweeta Alworth, and her brother at a formal event. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram

On 6 November 2022, she posted a black and white family photo with the caption:

The Alworths. We had so much fun celebrating the love of @kevinwolfson & Lani last night!

She has also shared pictures from a family trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, writing:

We came, we ate, we conquered Buenos Aires! Had the best time with my family in Argentina. Loved all this time with my parents and brother exploring such an amazing place…and eating all the meat!

Sweeta Alworth

Madison Alworth’s parents, Sweeta and Norm Alworth, enjoy a sunny day together at an outdoor café. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram

Madison Alworth's mother is Sweeta Alworth. Fans have managed to confirm her identity through reverse image searches on photos from Madison's social media. Sweeta maintains public Facebook and Instagram accounts, with her Facebook cover photo featuring her alongside her daughter, Madison, and her son, Ian Alworth.

On Mother's Day 2025, Madison shared a post featuring herself, her mother, and her father, Norm Alworth, with the caption:

Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mom, and cheers to a great Mother's Day weekend.

A LinkedIn profile matching Sweeta Alworth's name and residence shows that she has worked as a Financial Controller at Shine Engineering, P.A. since 2015. According to employee data on ZoomInfo, she earned a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree from R.V.R. & J.C. College of Engineering.

Norm Alworth

Madison Alworth’s parents, Sweeta and Norm Alworth, share a candid moment at a stylish restaurant. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram

Madison Alworth's father, Norman Darrel Alworth, is an American business executive. According to his Facebook profile, he studied Business at Rider University (MBA, Class of 1986), Pharmacy at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (Class of 1981), and attended Verona High School.

Norm's LinkedIn profile reveals he is the Executive Director of Business Development at Superior Pack Group in Harriman, New York. He previously served in senior roles at Perfect Snax, LLC, (E3) Excellent Education for Everyone, Scerene Healthcare, Inc., and Adams Respiratory Therapeutics/Reckitt Benckiser.

Discover the ethnicity of Madison Alworth’s parents

Available social media evidence suggests that Madison Alworth's parents have a mixed ethnic background. Her mother, Sweeta Alworth, is reportedly of Indian descent, while her father, Norman Darrel Alworth, is of Caucasian heritage.

The claim gains support from a Facebook post Madison shared in November 2020 in which she wished her followers a happy Diwali. The post included a photo of herself with her mother.

HAPPY DIWALI. Wishing you and those you love, love and light in this year!

The Diwali greeting and accompanying photo with her mother further affirm Sweeta Alworth's Indian heritage.

FAQs

Who is Madison on Varney? Madison is a correspondent for Fox Business Network who frequently appears on Varney & Co. to report on breaking business news, economic trends, and financial developments. What is Madison Alworth doing now? She is a correspondent for Fox Business Network (FBN) and regularly reports for the program Varney & Co. from New York City. How did Madison Alworth start her career? Alworth began building her career while a student at Yale University, and through a series of roles in production and on-air reporting for various news outlets. Where did Madison Alworth go to school? She attended Yale University and graduated with a degree in political science in 2015. What is Madison Alworth's parents' nationality? There is no official confirmation of Madison Alworth's parents' nationalities. While her mother is of Indian descent, her nationality is unknown. How is Madison Alworth related to Lance Alworth? Madison Alworth is the second cousin of Lance Alworth. Lance was a professional football player who played wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s and 1970s. Is Madison Alworth's hair naturally curly? The Fox News anchor has confirmed that her hair is naturally curly, stating that her parents' hair is naturally curly.

Madison Alworth's parents, Norm and Sweeta Alworth, remain a quiet but steady influence behind her accomplished career. Their blend of American and Indian heritage reflects the diverse perspective Madison brings to her journalism. Her occasional family posts showcase her gratitude for the values they instilled.

