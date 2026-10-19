South Africa's Basic Conditions of Employment Act sets out minimum rest periods every employer must give workers between shifts and across the week

The law allows certain written agreements to reduce daily rest periods, but only when two specific conditions tied to where an employee lives and works are both met

A separate written arrangement can also adjust weekly rest periods across a two-week cycle under South African labour rules

South Africa's labour legislation lays down firm requirements on how much rest time workers must receive between shifts and throughout the working week, with limited flexibility available to employers and employees under clearly defined conditions.

South Africa's labour legislation lays down firm requirements on how much rest time workers must receive between shifts and throughout the working week. Image credit: actionsa.org.za

Source: UGC

Under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, every employer in the country must provide workers with a minimum of 12 consecutive hours of rest between the close of one shift and the beginning of the next.

In addition, workers are entitled to at least 36 consecutive hours of rest each week, which must include a Sunday unless both parties formally agree to a different arrangement.

When daily rest periods can be shortened

The Act does permit a reduction of the standard 12-hour daily rest period to 10 hours, but this is only lawful under a written agreement and when two specific conditions are satisfied simultaneously.

The worker must reside on the same premises where they carry out their duties, and their meal break during the working day must be no shorter than three hours.

Both conditions must be in place together for any such reduction to be valid.

How weekly rest can be restructured

South African law also makes room for written agreements that adjust the distribution of weekly rest without eliminating the entitlement.

One option allows for a rest period of at least 60 consecutive hours once every two weeks, as an alternative to the standard 36-hour weekly rest.

A second option permits an employer to reduce a worker's weekly rest by up to eight hours in a given week, on the condition that the shortfall is fully compensated the following week through an equivalent extension of rest time.

These provisions give both employers and workers some room to accommodate operational demands, while ensuring the total volume of rest time is not permanently reduced.

The rules apply broadly across South African workplaces and form a core part of the country's labour protections.

Returnees from South Africa to receive GH¢5k

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government had announced that Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa would each receive a GH¢5,000 reintegration grant.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that, in addition, each returnee would receive a GH¢500 transport allowance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh