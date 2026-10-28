Veteran Kenyan journalist Yvonne Okwara has bid farewell to Citizen TV colleagues in an emotional on-air ceremony on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Okwara ended her 8-and-a-half-year run at the Royal Media Services-owned station after two decades in broadcast journalism

Barely 24 hours after announcing her Citizen TV exit, Okwara landed a new role as Head of Investments and Partnerships at Shuga Global

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Veteran Kenyan journalist Yvonne Okwara has officially signed off from Citizen Television after eight and a half years at the Royal Media Services-owned station, bringing the curtain down on a broadcast journalism career spanning two decades.

Veteran broadcaster Yvonne Okwara quits Citizen TV Kenya after eight years and lands a new job appointment. Photo source: Yvonne Okwara

Source: Facebook

The emotional farewell took place on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, inside the Citizen TV studio in Kenya, where colleagues, camera crew, and production staff gathered around the news desk to mark the occasion.

Yvonne Okwara's emotional farewell speech

Speaking directly to her colleagues and crew, Okwara expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to practise journalism freely during her time at the station.

The now former Citizen TV journalist singled out a colleague named Linus for believing in her and offering her the space to report fearlessly.

"Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to practise my journalism as fearlessly as possible. And I will miss all of you terribly," she said, pausing to collect herself before adding with a smile: "I think I'll leave it at that before I go viral for crying on television, which wouldn't be a bad thing after all."

Okwara was quick to lighten the mood, reassuring those around her that she was not disappearing entirely.

"When we meet on the street, please be kind. Which street? I'm still here. I'm not going anywhere," she quipped, drawing laughter from those present.

The veteran broadcaster rounded off her address by thanking station leadership for giving her what she described as the best journalism of her life.

"Thank you for the support and for allowing me to practice the best journalism of my life here at Citizen Television," she said.

A cake was then brought out to mark the milestone, shifting the atmosphere from sentimental to celebratory as staff gathered to cut it together.

The Instagram videos of Yvonne Okwara announcing her departure from Citizen TV after over eight years are below:

Yvonne Okwara lands appointment at Shuga Global

The farewell came barely after Okwara publicly announced she was stepping away from journalism after two decades.

Within that same window, the media personality has been appointed Head of Investments and Partnerships at Shuga Global, signalling a significant career pivot from the newsroom to the corporate world, where she will be handling strategic investments, fundraising and development partnerships.

Shuga Global announced her appointment on Wednesday, October 28, describing the veteran journalist as a seasoned communications professional whose experience extends beyond television journalism into corporate communications, fundraising and government relations.

The Instagram post announcing Yvonne Okwara's appointment at Shuga Global is below:

Fan reactions to Yvonne Okwara's exit

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with an outpouring of love and well-wishes for the departing anchor.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@elisha.tonny wrote:

"Perfect move for the queen 👏🙌. All the best, @okwarayvonne."

@chris_tine_ash said:

"@okwarayvonne, you are who you think you are! Congratulations."

@balllllllllliiiiiinnnnnnn commented:

"Top 5 female journalists ever to set foot on broadcast television, Yvonne, you will forever be missed. You are a courageous woman. May the lord be with you in your next journey. 🤲🏿❤️"

@dee_havila added:

"Thank you for sharing for gracing our living room with exceptional journalism. All the best in your next assignment."

Broadcaster Natalia Andoh lands real estate job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Natalia Andoh’s appointment as Sales Manager at Royal Kingdom Estate, where she will work in sales and business strategy.

Andoh is drawing on her media experience to help clients in Ghana and the diaspora pursue property ownership and build generational wealth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh