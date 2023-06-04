Where is Erin Barry now? The untold story of Brent Barry's ex-wife

Erin Barry is a law graduate and child rights advocate. She is widely recognised as the ex-wife of Brent Barry, vice president of basketball operations for the San Antonio Spurs. Before their highly publicised divorce, Brent and Erin had been married for 12 years.

Brent Barry, #17 of the San Antonio Spurs, runs upcourt in Game Two of the 2007 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

In the world of celebrity divorces, the public is frequently fixated on the lives of the individuals involved. The divorce of former NBA player Brent Barry and his ex-wife, Erin Barry, is one such instance. Since their divorce in 2010, she has chosen to live a private life. Where is Erin Barry now? Learn more about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Erin Barry Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Education University of Oregon Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Brent Barry Children 2 Occupation Children rights advocate

Who is Erin Barry?

She was born to a single teenage mother who gave her up for adoption to an Irish-Polish family. It is not publicly known where and when she was born, but she is assumed to have been born between 1972 and 1973.

She was raised in San Francisco and attended an all-girls Catholic school. She then pursued a degree in English literature at the University of Oregon and later attended law school.

How did Erin and Brent Barry meet?

Former NBA player Brent Barry attends Pau Gasol's NBA All-Star Game party at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John M. Heller

Source: Getty Images

Barry and Brent were high-school lovers. They met while Erin was a student at an all-girls Catholic school in San Francisco, and Brent was a student at an all-boys school nearby.

Brent's ex-wife went to the University of Oregon after high school. Brent also received a basketball scholarship to Oregon State. In 1998, the couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding in Texas after Brent's first two seasons in the NBA.

Is Erin Barry still married to Brent Barry?

After twelve years of marriage, Brent filed for divorce from Erin on 29 October 2010 in San Antonio, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple's divorce was later finalised on 5 January 2011 in Texas.

According to the paperwork, Erin and Brent agreed to joint custody of their children. Their prenuptial agreements determined the division of their property.

Tony Parker and Brent Barry's wife's affair

Brent's ex-wife was accused of being the cause of Tony Parker and Eva Longoria's divorce. Tony and Eva's marriage allegedly ended in 2010 due to flirtatious text messages between Erin and Tony Parker. Longoria filed for divorce in November 2010 after discovering the affair through the messages.

Tony Parker #9 (L) and Brent Barry #17 of the San Antonio Spurs wave to the fans during the NBA championship parade. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Tony Parker and Eva Longoria were married for only three years before the divorce. Even though Erin vehemently denied any romantic or physical relationship with Parker, Brent filed for divorce just a few weeks before Longoria did in November.

Who is Erin Barry married to now?

Due to the negative fame, Erin earned during her messy divorce from Brent, she now prefers to live a private life. As a result, it is hard to determine whether Erin remarried or not. Additionally, his ex-husband, Brent, did not remarry.

Tony Parker, the man Erin was rumoured to have had an affair with, is currently dating Alize Lim, a former French tennis player. On the other hand, Eva, Tony's ex-wife, has been married to her current spouse, Jose Baston, since 2016.

FAQs

Who is Erin Barry? She is a child rights advocate. Who was Erin Barry married to? She was married to Brent Barry, a former NBA player and current vice president of the San Antonio Spurs basketball operations. Erin Barry vs Eva Longoria; what happened between them? She allegedly exchanged inappropriate text messages with Eva Longoria's husband, Tony Parker, leading to their divorce. Did Tony Parker marry Erin Barry? No, Tony Parker is dating Alize Lim, a French tennis player. Who is Erin Barry with now? She now lives a private life, and it is hard to determine whether she is dating someone. How long were Erin and Brent married? The ex-couple tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2010. They had been married for 12 years and had two children together.

Erin Barry is Brent Barry's ex-wife. They were married for 12 years before divorcing in 2010 due to irreconcilable differences. Before their highly publicised divorce, she was rumoured to have had an affair with Tony Parker, Brent's former teammate at San Antonio Spurs.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Chioma Avril Rowland's story. She is a Nigerian chef, model, and social media personality who became famous for dating Davido.

Chioma and Davido got engaged in 2019 and were meant to get married in 2020 but cancelled the wedding due to the Corona Virus outbreak. Unfortunately, in October 2022, the couple lost their only child at the tender age of three.

Source: YEN.com.gh