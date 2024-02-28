Topics about celebrity lives often spark curiosity among fans. Over the years, there have been rumours regarding Richard Madden's sexual orientation, with many seeking to establish the truth behind it all. Many are convinced he is gay because he has played guy characters in some of his movies. So, is Richard Madden gay in real life?

Richard at the premiere of Prime Citadel in Italy (L). The actor arrives at the red carpet and fan screening for Citadel in LA (R). Photo: Rocco Spaziani, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Richard Madden is a famous Scottish actor, theatre artist, and producer. He rose into stardom when he portrayed Robb Stark in HBO's TV series Game of Thrones. His other notable projects include Cinderella, The Take, and Eternals. Interestingly, his portrayal of gay roles in movies has led many to speculate about his sexuality.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Madden Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1986 Age 37 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Unverified Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 169 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Richard Madden Sr. Mother Pat Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Castlehead High School, Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Profession Actor, theatre artist, producer Net worth $8 million Instagram @maddenrichard

Who is Richard Madden?

Richard Madden was born on 18 June 1986 in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland. His parents are Richard Madden Sr. and Pat. His father is a director of Cameron Water Coolers, works at Roundhill Project Management, and is a former firefighter. His mother is a kindergarten teacher.

The Scottish celebrity grew up alongside his two sisters, Cara Brown and Laura Madden. Cara is a civil servant at the Department of Works and Pensions, while his youngest sibling, Laura, is a psychotherapist.

The famous actor went to Castlehead High School. He then proceeded to the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, where he earned his degree in acting in 2007. He later received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in July 2019.

Is Richard Madden gay?

Five facts about Richard Madden. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images (modified by author)

Richard Madden's sexuality has been a subject of interest among his fans. However, the actor prefers to keep his love life private. During his interview with the New York Times, he cunningly dodged the question regarding his relationship. He said:

I just keep my personal life personal. I’ve never talked about my relationships.

He added,

We have to focus more on diversity and having everyone represented, but I’m also a firm believer in the best actor for the part.

Richard's gay rumours and allegations emerged after he starred in the musical film Rocketman. He played a gay man, John Reid, the music manager who falls in love with Elton John, the British singer. Even though he is openly gay in the film, Richard has not talked about his sexual orientation in real life.

The Cinderella star's sexuality has been scrutinised further because he has allegedly dated his fellow men in real life. Richard allegedly dated Brandon Flynn. Brandon is an American actor famous for starring as Justin Foley in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Brandon has stated quite openly that he is gay. The American actor was rumoured to be Richard Madden's boyfriend in 2019. The two sparked dating rumours after they were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles on several occasions. Brandon and Richard reportedly dated for less than a year before breaking up in 2019.

However, the alleged affair has never been confirmed by either party. Additionally, Madden was linked with his fellow actor, Froy Gutierrez. Rumours of their relationship emerged after they were seen spending much time together. They were photographed walking together in the Hampstead Heath neighbourhood in London, England, in April 2020.

They attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles the following month. However, neither Madden nor Froy has confirmed or denied their speculated romance.

Is Richard Madden married?

Who is Richard Madden's wife? The Rocketman actor has no wife and has never been married. However, according to Richard Madden's relationship timeline, he has dated several women, most notably British actress Jenna Coleman.

Jenna and Madden were in an on-and-off relationship over a few years. The Rocketman star started dating Coleman while starring in Game of Thrones in 2012. Richard and Jenna broke up in 2015. Besides Jenna Coleman, Richard has been linked with Irish model Laura Whitmore and English actress Suki Waterhouse and Ellie Bamber.

What is Richard Madden known for?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard attend the premiere of "Citadel" at Space Cinema Moderno Roma in Rome, Italy. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa

Madden is famous for his outstanding acting skills, as seen in the movies and TV shows he has appeared in. He made his inaugural on-screen appearance in 2000, starring as Young Andy in the film Complicity.

Since then, the actor has played roles in many notable television series and movies, including Game of Thrones (2011-2013), Cinderella (2015), and Rocketman (2019). His performances have also won him many accolades, including Screen Actors Guild and Golden Nymph Awards.

FAQs

Who is Richard Madden? He is an actor, theatre artist, and producer from Scotland. How old is Richard Madden? He is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 June 1986 in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland. Is Richard gay and bisexual? He has never commented on being gay or bisexual in real life. However, he has allegedly dated both men and women. Did Richard Madden date Brandon? The duo reportedly dated in 2019. However, neither Madden nor Brandon have confirmed nor denied their dating rumours. Who is Richard Madden's partner? The is seemingly single at the moment. Is Richard Madden a doctor? He is not a professional doctor but a doctor of drama. He received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on 4 July 2019.

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding the actor's sexuality, the question "Is Richard Madden gay?" continues to circulate across the internet. His gay rumours have been the talk of the town since his portrayal of John Reid in Rocketman. He has also reportedly dated men like Froy Gutierrez and Brandon Flynn. The actor has yet to come clean about the matter.

